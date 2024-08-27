Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Hot off the back of the releases of Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg last month and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key earlier this year, Koei Tecmo and Gust have announced that the next game in the alchemy RPG series will be launching on Switch next year.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will be arriving on the Nintendo hybrid console in "early 2025". It will see you playing as young alchemist Yumia on a mission to confront her past... and beat up some monsters along the way.

The brief summary from the above reveal trailer is typically cryptic, but you can check it out in all its mysticism below:

An alchemy JRPG themed around "memory." It tells the story of Yumia, an alchemist, as she confronts her past, her memories, and the art of alchemy, progressing along the path she believes in, despite her doubts.

We don't have a precise release date for this one at the moment, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months.

What do you make of this one so far? Let us know in the comments.