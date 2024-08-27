Hot off the back of the releases of Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg last month and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key earlier this year, Koei Tecmo and Gust have announced that the next game in the alchemy RPG series will be launching on Switch next year.
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will be arriving on the Nintendo hybrid console in "early 2025". It will see you playing as young alchemist Yumia on a mission to confront her past... and beat up some monsters along the way.
The brief summary from the above reveal trailer is typically cryptic, but you can check it out in all its mysticism below:
An alchemy JRPG themed around "memory." It tells the story of Yumia, an alchemist, as she confronts her past, her memories, and the art of alchemy, progressing along the path she believes in, despite her doubts.
We don't have a precise release date for this one at the moment, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months.
What do you make of this one so far? Let us know in the comments.
I assumed it was at Atelier game straight away from the style but grew increasingly less and less sure about it as the trailer went on. Seems to have a pretty different vibe to it to the rest of the series and I'm really keen. Been one of my favourite series in recent years since playing Rorona for the first time on Switch followed by the billion other titles.
It looked a bit more serious than most Atelier games but it looked good. Hopefully there won't be font size issues like there was with Ryza 3.
Also think your dates are currently wrong at the start of the article, both Atelier Marie Remake and Ryza 3 were 2023 releases, the perils of having to produce so many articles on Direct date I imagine!
Happy for Atelier fans and I'm also looking forward to eventually playing it myself although I'm not sure when and even more so considering all the games I'm currently playing, the ones I want to play as soon as possible and also that I've never played an Atelier game myself despite being interested in doing so at some point!
Hopefully the enemies don’t scale in this one.
What a time to be a JRPG fan, not only are we getting HD Remaster announcements but also a new Atelier game as well. I'm not really a big Atelier fan myself but it's nice to see a new entry (this reminds me that I need to finish Atelier Ryza soon)
What are you guys on about? Both of those released last year? There was no Atelier release this year. You guys may have confused years maybe.
Looks too much waifu again. ☹️
Where is the handsome looking dudes as playable characters?
I bought and will probably eventually play the first Ryza game. It's definitely near the top of my jrpg backlog, so once I get to and through the Baten Kaitos remasters and a couple palate cleansers to avoid genre burnout, I'll probably get to that. Then, if I really like it, I'll wait until the DLC goes on sale and buy that, and then look into Ryza 2 and 3. And if I ever get through those, I'll probably be very excited to give this game a go.
Not sure how to feel about the move to action RPG and lose yet another turned based game but it does look interesting. Looks fun and from what we heard I really liked the voice acting.
Welp I will never catch up to these. I am so far behind.
I'm happy it's an action RPG. So much more fun
I was only introduced to the series once Ryza came out, but the Atelier games quickly became one of my top favorite RPG series. After recently finishing Ryza 3, I was wondering when the next Atelier game would be announced, and whether it would be a new remake, a continuation of a series, or something new altogether.
I think this one looks great! Even if it moves toward a more action based gameplay, I trust the team's ability to make a fun combat system. With this, there's some great opportunity for your synthesized items to really change up the gameplay.
@BenAV Yeah the vibe was different for me too. Looks like this one won't be a turn based Atelier game? So that is probably why. It also did gave me a Genshin Impact vibe with parts of the trailer.
@Coversnail I was about to say blud is hella wrong on this one ahahaha
The first two Ryza games were great, but the third i put down after many hours of struggling to enjoy it.
I might hop back in, depending on how the mechanics shape up.
I really should try out the atelier games. 😅
Looks like it might be fun even if it's not turn based. I'm interested.
@Ryu_Niiyama Just play what you enjoy. Most of these games are formatted as a trilogy anyways
@IceEarthGuard Yeah it looked more like an action game plus with a bit of a darker/more serious tone than you typically see in an Atelier game. Made me question whether it was going to be a brand new series by the same devs rather than an Atelier game.
I do hope they don't completely abandon the more traditional turn-based games to be honest. I don't mind them taking the series in a new direction and trying to grow its popularity but hopefully they occasionally give us something a bit more traditional from time to time as well like Atelier Sophie 2.
