A new interview between IGN and Nintendo's Bill Trinen has revealed the price of the Upgrade Packs for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. As a reminder, the Upgrade Packs will essentially add in all the 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' benefits like improved frame rates and resolution alongside the new 'Zelda Notes' smartphone mechanic.

For those who already own the games on Switch, the Upgrade Packs will be $10 each. So you're looking at $20 if you want to upgrade both. Pricing in the UK and Europe has yet to be confirmed, though we can likely expect something comparable to the pricing in the US.

It's honestly quite a bit lower than we were expecting, and you should also keep in mind that if you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you'll get the upgrades for both titles at no additional cost.

We should note, however, that the pricing here only applies to Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Pricing for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has yet to be confirmed. Given that Kirby and Jamboree specifically are adding in completely new content for their releases on the Switch 2, we can't currently assume that the pricing will be in line with the two Zelda titles.

Still, it's another piece of the puzzle we can firmly slot in place ahead of the Switch 2's launch on 5th June 2025. In addition to the Upgrade Packs for select titles, Nintendo has also confirmed that several original Switch games will receive free updates to "improve playability" on the Switch 2.