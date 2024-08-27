Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

We were hoping we'd get a release date for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics during today's Partner Showcase, and Capcom has delivered.

The upcoming compilation for these classic fighting games will be launched on the Switch eShop on 12th September 2024. Pre-orders are available now on the Switch eShop, and physical editions will be on sale from 22nd November 2024.

Announced at the June 2024 Nintendo Direct, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection will feature six classic Marvel and Capcom fighting games, plus the side-scrolling brawler The Punisher.

Will you be grabbing the collection on 12th September, or wait for the physical version? Let us know in the comments.