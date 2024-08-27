We were hoping we'd get a release date for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics during today's Partner Showcase, and Capcom has delivered.
The upcoming compilation for these classic fighting games will be launched on the Switch eShop on 12th September 2024. Pre-orders are available now on the Switch eShop, and physical editions will be on sale from 22nd November 2024.
Announced at the June 2024 Nintendo Direct, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection will feature six classic Marvel and Capcom fighting games, plus the side-scrolling brawler The Punisher.
Will you be grabbing the collection on 12th September, or wait for the physical version? Let us know in the comments.
A rare triple dip for me. Once digitally on Switch. Again digitally on Steam for good online. Third time physically on Switch to keep the games for years.
Why such a delay in the physical? Preorders for them have been going on since it was announced.
When a game has a big licensing tie-in like Marvel, it's always worth springing for the physical edition. They tend to go away after a while.
I need clarification.
What's the difference between Alpha 3 Upper and before Alpha 3 Upper?
Just need to check the different features before consider the games.
Holy Sballs. Plasma Sword, PowerStone 1 and 2, Capcom V SNK games. I need now.
Called it. Looking forward to it
I'll be picking up the physical release although I'm not a fan of the recent trend of physical releases of some games coming months after they're released digitally.
Double dipping for sure!! Can’t wait for this one 🤜
September is way sooner than I was expecting (especially given how Ace Attorney Investigations comes out only a week beforehand), was sure Capcom were gonna save this for the Winter time XD
Great surprise though and I'll absolutely be taking this for a ride (dadada dadada) as soon as possible!
@Anti-Matter
Expanded roster nearly doubled and some adjustments.
Welp between this and Capcom fighting game collection 2 I can retire my gamecube. My switch is gonna be on fire. I will be getting both switch and ps4 copies.
Preordered the physical. We get CvS2 next year too. Capcom has me swooning.
Glad we got the release date for this now instead of after all the individual trailers, looking forward to my physical copy and playing it when I have the time!
NORIMARO IS HERE!!!
@Anti-Matter iirc Alpha 3 Upper was released for the Sega Naomi hardware instead of the CPS II like the original, it features fixes and a few new characters (or secret characters are easily selected, I forget).
The funny thing is it's not even close to the most definitive version. There was a Gameboy Advance version with a few more characters, and then the psp version, called Double Upper, features every character from previous versions plus 1 more, combine that with near perfect recreation of gameplay and sprites and you've got yourself the definitive Street Fighter Alpha.
Upper isn't played much because people like the glitches before they were fixed, and if you want all the characters there are hacked versions or the psp version. They probably just threw it in the collection because the licensing is easy and they figured out good Naomi emulation on Switch.
@Ryu_Niiyama I just realized the only two games I go back to my GameCube for are CVS2 and Mario DDR.
Here's hoping they can make my GameCube completely obsolete someday
@IceClimbersMain
Was Alpha 3 on PS2 from Alpha Anthology counted as Alpha 3 Upper?
November is so far away, but not as far as March for Suikoden.
Finally! The release date!
Yes will be getting that nice sweet physical edition.
