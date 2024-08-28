Nintendo's latest Partner Showcase and Indie World broadcast was filled with all sorts of announcements, but not all of them were actually featured in the local presentation.

As usual, Japan's Direct was a little bit different, and sprinkled throughout it were all sorts of exclusive announcements. There were new game reveals and release date announcements, and some of these titles are also coming to the west.

Here's a round up of everything else revealed during Japan's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and Indie World that you might have missed:

Indie World (August 2024)

Refind Self - 3rd October 2024

Refind Self has already been announced for the Switch eShop locally, and in Japan's latest broadcast it locked in a release date.

Platform 8 - 28th November 2024

If you're familiar with The Exit 8, this is the sequel. Here's a brief summary via Steam:

"You are trapped on a train that runs forever. Keep an eye out for anomalies and find a way out."

Q2 Humanity - Available Now

Q2 Humanity has also been released locally this week. It's a completely new sequel to the "Q" series, where players draw and utilise character abilities to tackle over 300 stages.

Urban Myth Dissolution Center - 2024

Urban Myth Dissolution Center is scheduled to arrive locally in 2024 and will launch in Japan in Febuary 2025. Here's a bit about it from Nintendo's website:

"Join forces with the psychic Director of the Urban Myth Dissolution Center and solve a variety of cases involving cursed relics, rental properties with shady histories, and dimensional anomalies.
Monstrous oddities and otherworldly planes abound in this occult mystery adventure game!"

Partner Showcase (August 2024)

Disney Music Parade: Encore - 21st November 2024

Imagineer is releasing a Switch version of its mobile rhythm title Disney Music Parade: Encore. According to early reports, it will include English language support. It comes with 60 songs in total. If we hear any announcement about a local release, we'll let you know.

Animal Tower Battle - Available Now

This game, based on a mobile release, has been released locally today on the Switch eShop. Here's a bit about it from the eShop description:

"Featuring a wide variety of cute and realistic animals, this battle game is easy to learn but offers exciting and intense gameplay. Players take turns stacking the animals, and the first to topple the tower loses!

"Three modes are available: 1v1 online battles against players worldwide, local multiplayer for two to four players, and a single-player score attack mode."

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island DLC Plus Pack - September / October 2024

This DLC pack will arrive in two parts. The first launches on 5th September 2024 and the second part is out on 31st October 2024 (thanks, Gematsu).

Hokkaido Serial Murder: Gone in Okhotsk - 12th September 2024

Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 - 19th September 2024

Kill The Crows - 7th October 2024

"Kill The Crows" is a fast-paced top-down arena shooter set in the twisted western world. A gunslinger burning with vengeance steps into the ruins of a forsaken town, ready to face death. Prepare for one-shot, one-kill gunfights using classic revolvers and fanning techniques." via Steam

Tokimeki Memorial: Forever With You Emotional - 2025

This is a remaster of the 1995 game and is launching in Japan at some point next year. Here's a brief summary via Gematsu:

"The 1995-released romance visual novel Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you returns as a remastered title. While the original story and character voice-overs have not changed, the girls will call out your name, and you can switch between the new and old graphics, allowing you to enjoy a new high school life without ruining your memories of the original."

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - 24th April 2025

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - published by Aniplex and developed by Too Kyo Games and Media.Vision - is coming to Japan in April next year. The official website says an English version will be announced at a later date (via Gematsu).

“The release date of the English version of The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy will be announced at a later date. Please wait for a while.”

Stray Children - 26th December 2024

This is a fairytale RPG by the developer Onion Games. The developer has shared a message noting how the "English release is still being prepared". Here's some PR via Gematsu:

"Stray Children is a bittersweet fairytale RPG, created by many of the same people behind some of your favorite cult-classics like Chulip, Little King’s Story, Rule of Rose, Super Mario RPG, and, of course, moon, the game we re-released in English in 2021."

"One day, a young boy is sucked into a TV set and awakens to find himself in a land made up entirely of children. So begins the boy’s adventures in this strange and dangerous wonderland."

Doraemon’s Dorayaki Shop Story - Out Now

If you enjoy Kairosoft games, a Doraemon one was announced during the latest Japanese broadcast. The good news is it's also been released locally on the eShop. It's available for the sale price of $18 (or your regional equivalent). Here's a bit about it from Nintendo:

"A simulation game where you create a wonderful sweets shop with Doraemon. A game where you run a sweets shop with the popular manga character Doraemon. Let's make Doraemon's favorite dorayaki and create a store that will be the talk of the town."

Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven – 24th October 2024

Another reminder was issued about Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - it's out this October on the Switch.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – October 24, 2024

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake also got a spot in the latest broadcast, here's our previous coverage and a trailer:

Farmagia - 1st November 2024

A reminder was issued during the Japanese broadcast that Farmagia - the new monster-farming action title will be arriving worldwide on the Switch this November.

Beyblade X: XONE - 14th November 2024

This game was announced earlier this year and is arriving on the Switch in Japan this November. English versions have also been locked in and will arrive at a later date:

Fairy Tail 2 - 13th December 2024

FAIRY TAIL 2 is arriving worldwide on 13th December 2024, below is the release date trailer:

See anything here you like? Let us know in the comments.