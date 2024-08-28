Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Nintendo's latest Partner Showcase and Indie World broadcast was filled with all sorts of announcements, but not all of them were actually featured in the local presentation.

As usual, Japan's Direct was a little bit different, and sprinkled throughout it were all sorts of exclusive announcements. There were new game reveals and release date announcements, and some of these titles are also coming to the west.

Here's a round up of everything else revealed during Japan's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and Indie World that you might have missed:

Indie World (August 2024)

Refind Self - 3rd October 2024

Refind Self has already been announced for the Switch eShop locally, and in Japan's latest broadcast it locked in a release date.