Platform 8 - 28th November 2024
If you're familiar with The Exit 8, this is the sequel. Here's a brief summary via Steam:
"You are trapped on a train that runs forever. Keep an eye out for anomalies and find a way out."
Q2 Humanity - Available Now
Q2 Humanity has also been released locally this week. It's a completely new sequel to the "Q" series, where players draw and utilise character abilities to tackle over 300 stages.
Urban Myth Dissolution Center - 2024
Urban Myth Dissolution Center is scheduled to arrive locally in 2024 and will launch in Japan in Febuary 2025. Here's a bit about it from Nintendo's website:
"Join forces with the psychic Director of the Urban Myth Dissolution Center and solve a variety of cases involving cursed relics, rental properties with shady histories, and dimensional anomalies.
Monstrous oddities and otherworldly planes abound in this occult mystery adventure game!"
Partner Showcase (August 2024)
Disney Music Parade: Encore - 21st November 2024
Imagineer is releasing a Switch version of its mobile rhythm title Disney Music Parade: Encore. According to early reports, it will include English language support. It comes with 60 songs in total. If we hear any announcement about a local release, we'll let you know.
Animal Tower Battle - Available Now
This game, based on a mobile release, has been released locally today on the Switch eShop. Here's a bit about it from the eShop description:
"Featuring a wide variety of cute and realistic animals, this battle game is easy to learn but offers exciting and intense gameplay. Players take turns stacking the animals, and the first to topple the tower loses!
"Three modes are available: 1v1 online battles against players worldwide, local multiplayer for two to four players, and a single-player score attack mode."
Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island DLC Plus Pack - September / October 2024
This DLC pack will arrive in two parts. The first launches on 5th September 2024 and the second part is out on 31st October 2024 (thanks, Gematsu).