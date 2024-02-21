The first Nintendo Direct of 2024 has been broadcast. The February 2024 presentation was a Partner Showcase highlighting Switch games coming from third-party publishers (so, not Nintendo) in the first half of 2024.

Below you'll find the video of the full Nintendo Direct February 2024 presentation, every individual game announcement with trailers, plus some official info, or a link to our more detailed coverage. There's also a poll at the bottom, so let us know your personal highlights from this Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo Direct February 2024 - The Whole Presentation

First up, here's the entire presentation if you want to watch the entire Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase February 2024:

Our Thoughts

If you want to know what the lovely Alex and Felix thought of the Direct, you can find out by watching the video below:

And here's each announcement from the Direct with its accompanying trailer:

Grounded - 16th April 2024