Restore harmony to Moominvalley in this story-rich musical adventure that captures the essence of the Moomin stories. A series of hideous parks have cropped up, disrupting the landscape and its harmonious nature. As Snufkin you will pull out signs and knock over misplaced statues as you vigorously try to restore nature and the inhabitants’ home while putting an end to the industrious Park Keeper’s plans. Experience a symphony with every footfall, elevated by music and melodies from the Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós, and wander Moominvalley with your heart open when Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley launches on Nintendo Switch March 7. Pre-order today to receive the cosmetic Cherished Keepsakes DLC.
Embark on a poignant action-adventure game inspired by the rich myths of Bantu cultures. As Zau, you must face your own emotions to become a worthy Nganga, or spiritual healer, and reclaim your father’s spirit. Wield cosmic powers from the sun and moon and brave the beautiful and treacherous lands of Kenzera alongside the God of Death. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU launches on Nintendo Switch April 23. Pre-order today for a 10% discount and special perks.
Experience the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba through a board game! Select a familiar character and roll the dice to advance your journey around boards that feature iconic landmarks from the anime. Each board has a daytime and nighttime period. Play a variety of events and minigames during the day to prepare for the night. Then, once the sun sets, the hunt for demons begins! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! slices its way to Nintendo Switch April 26.
The acclaimed historical action RPG comes to the Nintendo Switch system. Play as Henry and experience an open world filled with challenging combat, majestic castles and lush forests. Improve your skills, earn perks, forge your equipment and solve challenges in a variety of ways – with stealth, melee combat, persuasion, coercion and more. Face the consequences of your choices as your decisions shape the world around you. Featuring the full Kingdom Come Deliverance game and all its DLC, Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition charges onto Nintendo Switch March 15. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.