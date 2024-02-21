Nintendo Direct February 2024
The first Nintendo Direct of 2024 has been broadcast. The February 2024 presentation was a Partner Showcase highlighting Switch games coming from third-party publishers (so, not Nintendo) in the first half of 2024.

Below you'll find the video of the full Nintendo Direct February 2024 presentation, every individual game announcement with trailers, plus some official info, or a link to our more detailed coverage. There's also a poll at the bottom, so let us know your personal highlights from this Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo Direct February 2024 - The Whole Presentation

First up, here's the entire presentation if you want to watch the entire Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase February 2024:

Every Game Announcement & Update

And here's each announcement from the Direct with its accompanying trailer:

Grounded - 16th April 2024

Ender Magnolia -Bloom in the Mist- - 2024

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure - Summer 2024

Follow Jemma, a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery, in this puzzle-packed adventure game. When Jemma moves, the world around her moves too – creating both a playful sense of chaos and a regular stream of small, thoughtful puzzles for you to solve. Customize your experience with various assist options and get absorbed in the story through an expressive art style with comic-panel story scenes. Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure launches on Nintendo Switch this summer.

Unicorn Overlord - 8th March 2024

Get a head start on your conquest with the Unicorn Overlord demo, now available on Nintendo Switch!
Saved data will convert over to the full game upon release, so there's no need to worry about losing your progress.

Monster Hunter Stories - Summer 2024

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - 2024

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - 21st June 2024

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection - 14th March 2024

South Park: Snow Day! - 26th March 2024

Hey, New Kid! Grab up to three friends, in this four-player co-op, and battle your way through the snow-piled town of South Park to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life - a snow day!
Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.

SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream - 2024

Enter a distorted version of the SWORD ART ONLINE world that exists beyond memories, time and space in this action game that features solo play and online* co-op. Pick your role in the form of your favorite SWORD ART ONLINE characters and team up in 20-player raids to defeat powerful enemies. Customize your favorite character, quest with friends and challenge high-level raids! SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream launches on Nintendo Switch this year.

Gundam Breaker 4 - 2024

Create your ultimate Gundam and deploy it across a variety of combat missions. Defeat your enemies, acquire their parts and equip new abilities. Then mix and match parts from over 250 base kits to personalize your own Gunpla with the biggest variety of mobile suits and parts of any Gundam Breaker game to date. Plus, you can collect, pose and display your creations in Diorama Mode. Express your style and get ready to sortie! Break, build and battle when GUNDAM BREAKER 4 launches on Nintendo Switch this year.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - 25th June 2024

World of Goo 2 - 23rd May 2024

Fantasy Life i - 10th October 2024

Another Crab's Treasure - 25th April 2024

Become a hermit crab and reclaim your prized shell in an epic treasure hunt across a polluted ocean! Wear the trash around you – cans, cardboard and whatever else you find – as shell-like armor to protect yourself against crabby foes and other threats lurking in the deep. Collect over 60 shells with distinct special abilities to defend yourself, and improve your combat prowess with Adaptations learned from a variety of ocean creatures.

Penny's Big Breakaway - Today

Suika Game Multiplayer DLC - Today

Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion DLC: Make big fruit … with friends! Suika Game – the fruit-matching casual puzzle game phenomenon – is receiving a paid DLC season pass that adds local two-player battles to the mix, with online* multiplayer arriving in the future. Enjoy the fruits of your labor in the Original mode along with the new Time Limit and Attack modes. Enjoy this sweet DLC for Suika Game, now available on Nintendo Switch! New players looking to make their own big fruit can also purchase a bundle that includes the game and its Multi-Player Mode Expansion DLC, available now in Nintendo eShop.

Pepper Grinder - 28th March 2024

This action-packed, dig-venture platformer stars Pepper – a seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting. Armed with her trusty sidearm Grinder, Pepper burrows through terrain and water, controls machines and pulverizes enemies as she attempts to recover her missing fortune! Engage in puzzle platforming, battle bosses, power up with treasure and discover hidden levels. Pepper Grinder spins up on Nintendo Switch March 28. Dig into this colorfully animated world with the free demo now available in Nintendo eShop!

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! - Today (YES!!!)

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - 7th March 2024

Restore harmony to Moominvalley in this story-rich musical adventure that captures the essence of the Moomin stories. A series of hideous parks have cropped up, disrupting the landscape and its harmonious nature. As Snufkin you will pull out signs and knock over misplaced statues as you vigorously try to restore nature and the inhabitants’ home while putting an end to the industrious Park Keeper’s plans. Experience a symphony with every footfall, elevated by music and melodies from the Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós, and wander Moominvalley with your heart open when Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley launches on Nintendo Switch March 7. Pre-order today to receive the cosmetic Cherished Keepsakes DLC.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - 23rd April 2024

Embark on a poignant action-adventure game inspired by the rich myths of Bantu cultures. As Zau, you must face your own emotions to become a worthy Nganga, or spiritual healer, and reclaim your father’s spirit. Wield cosmic powers from the sun and moon and brave the beautiful and treacherous lands of Kenzera alongside the God of Death. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU launches on Nintendo Switch April 23. Pre-order today for a 10% discount and special perks.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! - 26th April 2024

Experience the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba through a board game! Select a familiar character and roll the dice to advance your journey around boards that feature iconic landmarks from the anime. Each board has a daytime and nighttime period. Play a variety of events and minigames during the day to prepare for the night. Then, once the sun sets, the hunt for demons begins! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! slices its way to Nintendo Switch April 26.

Kingdom Come Deliverance - Royal Edition - 15th March 2024

The acclaimed historical action RPG comes to the Nintendo Switch system. Play as Henry and experience an open world filled with challenging combat, majestic castles and lush forests. Improve your skills, earn perks, forge your equipment and solve challenges in a variety of ways – with stealth, melee combat, persuasion, coercion and more. Face the consequences of your choices as your decisions shape the world around you. Featuring the full Kingdom Come Deliverance game and all its DLC, Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition charges onto Nintendo Switch March 15. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.

Contra: Operation Galuga - 12th March 2024

Pentiment - 22nd February 2024

Journey to 16th Century Bavaria and face choices and consequences that will ripple throughout a small community for years to come. Step into a living illustrated world inspired by the earliest printed books and meet a colorful cast of characters in the small town of Tassing and nearby Keirsau Abbey. Each decision you make along the way can impact the community’s future for generations. Find your own way through this turbulent time when Pentiment launches on Nintendo tomorrow.

New Rare Nintendo Switch Online Additions - Today

Endless Ocean: Luminous - 2nd May 2024

