Marvelous officially revealed Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma during today's Partner Showcase. Previously known as Project Dragon, we now have a release window for the game — Spring 2025.

Taking fans to a brand new world — the land of the East, known as Azuma — you assume the powers of the Earth Dancer in the hope that you will restore the country and rid the world of Blight.

Guardians of Azuma's new combat introduces brand new weapons to the series, a whole new biome, and will allow you to rebuild entire villages. It's not just about fighting and farming anymore.

The game will be getting a physical launch, but alongside that, Marvelous has also announced the Earth Dancer Edition, which will come with a custom outer box, an original soundtrack CD, an exclusive artbook, a folding fan, DLC costumes, a Woolby keychain, and the Seasons of Love DLC bundle. Phew!

We're looking forward to seeing more from Rune Factory come 2025. Now, the question is — can we ride the dragons?

Let us know your thoughts on the newest Rune Factory game in the comments.