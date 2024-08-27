Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Outright Games and PHL Collective took to the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to reveal SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, an all-new sandbox adventure launching on Switch on 4th October.

As its name suggests, Patrick takes the starring role in this one. Playing as the beloved Bikini Bottom starfish, the upcoming sandbox game will see you exploring familiar SpongeBob locales and getting involved in some physics-based fun as you cause chaos. So... Goat Simulator, but under the sea?

Here's the official blurb from the above reveal trailer:

Explore Bikini Bottom as a sandbox playground, using various objects to create physics-defying fun. The game features missions from beloved characters like SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs, Sandy, and Plankton, and includes iconic locations such as Glove World, The Dump, and Demolition Derby. Activities range from building Krabby Patties to causing chaos in Mrs. Puff’s rage room!

We heard rumours of this one after an online listing was spotted earlier this month, so it's nice to finally get the official confirmation. There's even a physical version on the way too.

Last year's SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake left us grinning from cheek to cheek, calling it "the best SpongeBob platformer yet" in our review. The Patrick Star Game looks like it's taking a slightly different approach, but let's hope that it can reach the same highs as its predecessor.