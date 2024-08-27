Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

It has been a couple of years since the announcement of Konami's Suikoden I & II HD Remaster (or Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, to give it its official catchy little title), but we now finally know that the RPG classics will be coming to Switch on 6th March 2025.

The new look at the collection in today's Nintendo Partner Showcase highlighted some of the new features that will be added this time around including 2x and 4x battle speeds and an auto-battle option. It also another peek at some gameplay — albeit an all-too-brief one.

As a reminder, this one was initially announced back in 2022 before getting delayed last year. The March 2025 release date might still seem like too long of a wait for many, but hey, at least we have something to work towards now.

Will you be picking up this collection next year? Let us know in the comments.