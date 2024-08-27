It has been a couple of years since the announcement of Konami's Suikoden I & II HD Remaster (or Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, to give it its official catchy little title), but we now finally know that the RPG classics will be coming to Switch on 6th March 2025.
The new look at the collection in today's Nintendo Partner Showcase highlighted some of the new features that will be added this time around including 2x and 4x battle speeds and an auto-battle option. It also another peek at some gameplay — albeit an all-too-brief one.
As a reminder, this one was initially announced back in 2022 before getting delayed last year. The March 2025 release date might still seem like too long of a wait for many, but hey, at least we have something to work towards now.
Will you be picking up this collection next year? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 6
Is this a dream? A release date is finally here?
Right now just playing Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes until this collection release. 2025 is set to be a good year for sure.
i still think the new graphics look pretty bad and inconsistent...
I wish all remasters would have the option to change to the old graphics
Don't mind that we have to wait some more time (certainly helps that I have way too many games to play as is), but so glad this finally has a release date, looking forward to my discounted physical copy!
Finally a release date! I just hope the framerate won't drop consistently like it did in Eiyuden on the Switch (ended up selling it and got the game on PS5 instead).
Otherwise, I'm looking forward to this
I played the PlayStation 1 originals earlier this year. The first game was a bit rough-around-the-edges, but the sequel was really impressively good.
Actually, the main misgiving I had with the first one was its really awkward English script, and it seems like the remaster has a new updated script. Plus all of the added QoL features, so it's probably no longer all that rough now!
Definitely will recommend this game to fans of classic JRPGs.
