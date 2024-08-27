Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Well this one feels like a long time coming! Developer Tour de Pizza popped up to round out the Indie World showcase with the announcement that Pizza Tower is finally coming to Switch. What's more, it'll be available on the eShop later today!

This one first caught our attention with its Wario Land-style gameplay when it launched on PC last year. It'll see you speeding through various 2D platforming stages, keeping up your movement to tackle food-based foes and make it out alive. Oh, and it looks like it rolled off the set of a '90s catroon. In short, it looks awesome.

And we're not alone in that assumption, either. The game has pulled in over 55,000 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews on Steam since launch, and the Switch feels like a natural fit.

We'll be excited to get into this one later on today.

Are you excited to finally see this one come our way? Dash down to the comments and let us know.