Well this one feels like a long time coming! Developer Tour de Pizza popped up to round out the Indie World showcase with the announcement that Pizza Tower is finally coming to Switch. What's more, it'll be available on the eShop later today!
This one first caught our attention with its Wario Land-style gameplay when it launched on PC last year. It'll see you speeding through various 2D platforming stages, keeping up your movement to tackle food-based foes and make it out alive. Oh, and it looks like it rolled off the set of a '90s catroon. In short, it looks awesome.
And we're not alone in that assumption, either. The game has pulled in over 55,000 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews on Steam since launch, and the Switch feels like a natural fit.
We'll be excited to get into this one later on today.
Are you excited to finally see this one come our way? Dash down to the comments and let us know.
Comments 29
Bout time.
Pizza Time.
LAUGH.
I really wanted the last reveal to be silksong..(dumb wish tbh)..buuutt I really really wanted to finally get to play pizza tower.
The developer of this game is a staunch racist, so no thanks.
@LadyCharlie wait, what
I've heard nothing but good things about the game (though what is that about the developer, heard nothing about this) but I kind of just can't look past the art style. Like I just genuinely think this game is unpleasant to look at.
Can´t wait to play this all night!
Yes! So glad to see developers embrace Wario Land's classic gameplay.
AFTER ALL THESE MONTHS
WE CAN FINALLY SAY
FOR DEFINITE
....that it is pizza time
@LadyCharlie yeesh, that sucks. I bought the game last year on Steam and while I enjoyed it regardless, this does leave a bad aftertaste. I'll just stick with Antonblast.
Might get this one, it looks cool.
Couldn't think of a better last announcement for Indie World, finally Pizza Tower is coming to Switch and I couldn't be happier!
Pizza tower is a "Nintendo" level kind of game. It is complete, well done, and really fun.
Ugh, that is not the art style I ever want in anything. It should stay in the nineties.
@LadyCharlie Am i missing something here? One random twitter post proves one as a racist? That hardly seems fair.
@NintendoLife Any idea when we expect a review or performace review for Pizza Tower? - no wrong answer, just curious if you can say
So damn happy! Insta-purchase for me.
@LadyCharlie
Whatever it was is gone from Twitter, and McPig doesn't seem to look back on whatever it was favourably either?
Is this anything like that James Gunn situation where he made some really bad taste jokes years ago and someone dug it up?
@LadyCharlie Good lord no he is not, and that “stereotype” is such a stretch.
I admit I didn't pay much attention to Pizza Tower until I started hearing the Wario Land comparisons (Seriously Nintendo, make a new one already!). But now that it's coming to Switch, I'll give it a look sometime. It's hard to ignore my favorite food, after all!
About time the console release gets here.
Kind of biased because I'm in the credits, but it's a great game!
@N00BiSH They aren't racist, it's just Twitter being Twitter. Can't say 100% on the Indian thing, but the so called "Jewish" stereotype is more based on Mr Burns and Scourge. Poor taste, I can coincide to that, but racist? No.
Pretty tempted to double dip on this, but I found this game frustratingly difficult the first time around, let's see if the price is right!
@LadyCharlie did you even click the link? The perceived evidence isn’t there anymore. So it’s just one internet user’s opinion.
I was JOKING, Nintendo!
@Bigmanfan It’s really not fair, and didn’t he say sorry and that he looks back on it as distasteful?
@NatiaAdamo alright. I've looked further into this and from what I can gather, it does seem like McPig does have some regret towards some of his decisions. I might not buy it now, but maybe I'll wait for a sale. I dunno.
@Snatcher Silksong is gonna be saved for the Switch Successor! Because the Switch cannot handle that power!
The Bosses of this game are Perfect, Powerful, Famous, Horrifying and Lovable! And what is our hero, some greasy, deranged Italian? Do I dare double-dip to play this at the laundromat on Saturdays?
"Yes.. I AM... PEPPINO!! ***** YOU! AH-HAHAHAHA!!!"
Sorry, had to reference the "Unexpectancy with Lyrics" video.
Yeah I'm not looking at a single Twitter post with a accusation that contains a dead link as a deciding factor for whether I buy this game or not. There's gotta be more than that. I've beaten the game on steam and it's pretty dang good. No offensive caricatures to be seen iirc. I'm not going to scour Twitter/the internet for dirt on devs before I play a game, because if I did that, there would be no games left to play
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...