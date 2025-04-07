It's one of those things that we sort of forget is a big deal, the whole achievement aspect of video games as they are in modern times. Xbox has them, PlayStation and Steam too, and gamers really do embrace them as part of the culture, as a way to express and signify their passion for certain games, and so on.

And yet, sticking to its guns, Nintendo has once again decided against including trophies or achievements, at least on a system-wide level, with Switch 2.

Speaking to Polygon, Nintendo of America’s Bill Trinen was forthright with his response when asked about achievements on the new console, simply saying; “Nope.” Disappointing as this is to hear, we can at least console ourselves with the fact that some games will still include their own sets of achievements.

Yes, continuing on with the tradition of Switch games thus far, some titles, such as the upcoming Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild Switch 2 releases, come with built-in 'cheevos,' which kinda makes up for the fact Nintendo aren't keen on 'em.

Interestingly, these Switch 2 Zelda editions will also have a new type of achievement that's earned and/or used in conjunction with the all-new Zelda Notes. The new Zelda-related app tracks all manner of in-game play activity and then rewards achievements through that data. So, the interest in these things is certainly understood by the Big N, it's just not being pursued in quite the same way as other companies go about things, we guess!

On another note — or no note, as it turns out — Nintendo Switch 2 producer Kouichi Kawamoto also confirmed to Polygon that the eShop (again, sticking with tradition) will have no background music for you to tap your feet along to as you destroy your wages by buying new Switch 2 games. We've heard they're expensive!

Kawamoto said that:

“Unlike back then, the eShop now has lots of videos that are showcasing the games. We didn’t want to intrude on that, so we don’t have music there.”

Fair enough! Kawamoto also mentioned that he was actually more focused on the performance aspects of the eShop for Switch 2 which, to be honest, we're much happier to hear. Get that thing running nice and smooth, lads, we can all hum the Moon theme from DuckTales on NES to ourselves as we browse, anyway.

Is the lack of achievements a big deal on Switch 2? Is Nintendo missing out by not including them on a system-wide level? Let us know what you think in the comments!