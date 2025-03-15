Best Xenoblade Chronicles Games Of All Time
Image: Nintendo Life

Tetsuya Takahashi's Xenoblade Chronicles series began its journey on the Wii in 2010, but it's on the Switch where the RPG series has really taken off.

With two sequels, plus huge prequel DLC adventures for both, Monolith Soft's RPG series has established itself as one of the jewels in Nintendo's crown. And with the Definitive Edition ports of both the original Xenoblade Chronicles and the underappreciated Xenoblade Chronicles X for Wii U, all the entire series is no playable on a single console.

But what's the best Xenoblade Chronicles game? We've compiled the following list containing not just the mainline games, but also the DLC chapters.

Best Xenoblade Game (tl;dr)

Before we dive into the ranked Xenoblade games list, here's a little summary covering the winners - skip to the next section if you want to avoid spoilers!

Best Xenoblade Chronicles Games Of All Time
Image: Nintendo

The best Xenoblade Chronicles game is...

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the best game in the entire series, according to our list.

Recency bias be damned, this third entry refines the series' systems and storytelling and delivers an epic conclusion to the trilogy. The story hits the highest of highs and the cast is easily the series' best, in our eyes.

The best Xenoblade Chronicles DLC is...

Future Redeemed for XC3 is the best Xenoblade DLC, according to our ranking.

Just when you think you've had your fill and can't take any more, this standalone story comes along and leaves you jonesing for a Xenoblade Chronicles 4 and ports of many other Xeno- games. Delivering fan service of the best possible kind, this Future Redeemed is as essential as the base games in the series.

Best Xenoblade Chronicles Games Of All Time
Image: Nintendo

Best Xenoblade Chronicles Ranked List (Mainline + DLC)

Okay, let's get cracking on those Chronicles, starting with the 'worst' (which is still absolutely excellent)...

8. Xenoblade Chronicles 3D (New 3DS)

A technical marvel, quite how Monster Games fit Monolith Soft’s 3D epic onto this tiny handheld in 2015 is still something of a mystery.

Most of the Wii original’s HUD gubbins were shifted to the bottom screen, leaving the top one to deliver the grandeur of the Bionis and the Mechonis on an uncluttered canvas. The scope of Xenoblade Chronicles 3D meant it was restricted to running only on the updated ‘New’ 3DS models, though - one of very few exclusives that weren't playable on earlier models.

It was never going to beat the Wii version in a beauty pageant, but having it on a handheld gave busy gamers a better shot at seeing everything this brilliant 100-hour action RPG has to offer. That’s as true today as it was in 2015, and while the 2020 Switch port stole its portable thunder, the first portable Xenoblade game still holds a place in our hearts.

7. Xenoblade Chronicles X (Wii U)

Xenoblade Chronicles X is sprawling, diverse, complex, and entrancing. It utilised the Wii U's capabilities not only to produce a beautiful world, but also showed how having a simple map on the GamePad screen can be invaluable.

What's most impressive is the dynamism and impression of freedom in play - level caps and grinding are naturally part of the equation, yet they're managed within a structure where even small missions or Affinity quests greatly enhance the narrative and sense of place. To truly experience the story of this human colony and the vast planet Mira requires exploration and patience, and Monolith Soft found a great balance in bringing its vast range of gameplay systems and mechanics together.

Occasional bottlenecks are infrequent and easily overcome in the broader experience. Xenoblade Chronicles X delivered a hugely impressive RPG adventure, an enormous accomplishment for Monolith Soft, and an irresistible part of the Wii U library. What a treat that more people get to play it on Switch with the Definitive Edition.

6. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 dropped in Switch's launch year (2017) and sees you once again exploring a massive open world made up of Titans – enormous living creatures that house entire civilisations on their bodies. Along the way, you meet a wide variety of characters, solve a bunch of quests, and, naturally, save the world.

Rex, his Blade Pyra (plus alter-ego), and friends embark on a sweeping and almost never-ending quest to reach the promised land of Elysium. With a surprisingly large cast and twists and turns galore, plus some nods to lore that will have fans of the original purring, there are dozens and dozens (and dozens) of wonderful hours to enjoy here.

With arguably the best combat and best music in the series, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 manages to stand tall among a hugely successful series, even with some flaws.

5. Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country (Switch eShop)

Switch is no stranger to DLC and add-on content, but few expansions are as vast in their size and scope as Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country.

Whether you’re a season pass holder looking to revisit a series you love from a new perspective or you’re fresh to the franchise and want a prequel adventure, this hefty slice of JRPG action will grab you right from the moment you start switching between Blade and Driver.

With some welcome adjustments to combat and combos, this is a fine addition to an already brilliant game on Switch, but also a worthwhile, standalone chapter in the larger Xenoblade saga.

4. Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii)

Here it is, the game that started it all. 2010's Xenoblade Chronicles was epic in scale and setting in a way few games of the era were, and this isn't a title to rush through. You'll need many hours to examine and enjoy its incredible complexity, enhancing your abilities and exploring the world's ecosystem as you go.

The creativity Monolith Soft employed in producing this world was staggering. In terms of presentation, the immense landscapes remain a delight to traverse. While some close-up camera angles expose the Wii's graphical limitations, the art design more than compensates. Plus, when you're exploring the world and listening to that beautiful music, who cares?

Nowadays, the combat has aged a fair amount, and the much-improved visuals of Definitive Edition certainly take off a tiny bit of the sheen of the original release. But this is a special game, one that defied expectations and gave the Wii a defining JRPG.

3. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a genuine masterpiece and the highlight of Monolith Soft's superb series thus far. There's an emotionally charged and surprisingly edgy epic to get stuck into here, a sprawling and hugely engaging narrative populated by a cast of unforgettable characters that's backed up by some of the very best combat we've had the pleasure of getting to grips with in this genre.

Over 100 hours into this one, we were as captivated as we were when we first booted it up and it more than delivered every bit of the adventure, emotion, and action that its excellent key art promises.

Even with a narrative blip towards the end, you can't get many better JRPG stories than this one, and with a whole job system, excellent sidequests, and multiple amazing characters, this is the highest of highs in the genre.

2. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch)

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition presents an already excellent JRPG that's been improved in nearly every conceivable way, short of a complete reimagining.

On top of the fantastic story, enjoyable combat, and incredible world design, Monolith Soft included an entirely new epilogue story arc while polishing up nearly everything in the base game, from progression systems to visuals to UI design. XC:DE is easily one of the best role-playing games on Switch, a console that's not lacking in that department.

It goes without saying that if you were ever a fan of the original, or of JRPGs in general, you absolutely must get this. This is the standard against which all others should be judged.

1. Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed (Switch eShop)

Just like it did with the excellent Torna, Monolith Soft has gave us a carefully refined prequel experience in the final wave of the Expansion Pass. Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed adds to and improves upon core combat and exploration elements that were already best-in-class.

The base game’s delightful battle system feels better than ever, its stunning landscapes are packed full of exploration that’s been reinvigorated thanks to the new Affinity system, and there’s enough emotion and revelations packed in to satisfy the most ardent of Xenoblade fans.

It also provides something of a clean slate going forward for this most intriguing of franchises. Where will the world of Xenoblade take us next? We cannot wait to find out.

Best Xenoblade Chronicles Games Of All Time
Image: Nintendo

Surprised by the overall result? With games of this calibre, it was always going to be a close one!

Nintendo Life Personal Pick

"This is hard! I love all of these games and DLCs dearly, and have fond memories playing the first Xenoblade in particular. But it's got to be Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for me. I'm a sucker for class systems in combat, so being able to swap and level jobs with every character is so fun. But the story is what makes 3 so special. The final chapters might stumble, but when XC3 hits, it really hits. Chapter 5, folks. If you know, you know." - Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Xenoblade Chronicles FAQ

Before we wrap up this Chronicle, let's answer a few common questions about the Xenoblade games.

Hang on, why is DLC included here!?

The DLC chapters are enormous standalone adventures in themselves, and we wanted to have them represented above.

They're crucial to understanding the wider story in the series, with both Torna and Future Redeemed providing context for the events of their respective games — and sometimes well beyond that. They both range from 10-30 hours, too.

If, for some reason, you'd prefer to exclude the DLC, just pretend it isn't there and — voilà! — the ranking of the other games remains intact.

Where's Future Connected, then?

Ah, yes, the bonus chapter added to Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition when it came to Switch. Well, it's not DLC — simple as that. It's part of the main game and you don't need to pay extra to play through it.

It's also a lot less standalone than the other two extra chapters. It's really an epilogue to Xenoblade Chronicles, and while it sets up things that will come up in future entries, you can't pick it up without buying the full game.

What about Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition?

We'll add the Switch port of XCX to the list in due course once everyone's had the chance to get their hands on it and form an informed opinion. Fortunately, it's a very small game and won't take long to finish at all*, so watch this space!

*This is a serious statement.**
** This is also a serious statement.***
*** This is a joke.

Should I play the Xenoblade games in order?

No, there's no need to play the games sequentially! But it's a bit trickier than that.

Xenoblade 1, Xenoblade 2, and Xenoblade X we can confidently say can be played in any order. X is very different from the numbered games in many ways. And while you might miss a few references if you play Xenoblade 2 before 1, it won't hamper your experience.

Xenoblade 3 can also be played whenever, but we'd argue it's more important to have played 1 and 2. You don't have to, but this is the game that ties together both worlds.

Lastly, it should go without saying, but don't play the DLCs without having played their respective games. And for Future Redeemed, it will arguably be more impactful if you've played all of the Xenoblade Games.

Do I need to own Xenoblade Chronicles 2 to download Torna?

This depends on how you've bought it, but the short answer is: no, you don't need to!

The long answer: If you can get hold of the standalone physical release, then you don't need to own the base game in order to access the DLC. If you've purchased or downloaded the Expansion Pass, however, then you have to own a copy of Xenoblade 2.

Do I need to own Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to download Future Redeemed?

Unlike Torna, you do have to own Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to play Future Redeemed. This is because the DLC never got a standalone physical release, unlike Torna.

Honestly, that's probably for the best — you really should play Xenoblade 3 before Future Redeemed. It won't make much sense without it.

Ohh boy. Okay. Xenogears and Xenosaga were both created by Tetsuya Takahashi, the same person who would go on to create the Xenoblade games. Xenogears is a PS1 exclusive and was released by Squaresoft. Xenosaga is a series in itself, with three games, all developed by a young Monolith Soft for the PS2 (there are DS versions of the first two games, but the pack is exclusive to Japan).

Xenoblade is considered a spiritual successor to both of these because it tackles many of the same themes and philosophical ideas. There are sometimes some not-so-subtle references to Xenogears or Xenosaga in these games, too.

So, if you've ever heard of the Xeno Series or Xeno Meta Series being thrown around, it's referring to all of those games.

What's 'Operation Rainfall'?

'Operation Rainfall' was the fan-led campaign designed to pressure Nintendo (and XSEED) into localising and releasing Xenoblade Chronicles, The Last Story, and Pandora's Tower in North America.

Formed in 2011, the campaign built momentum on IGN message boards with the aim of "raining" communication on top of Nintendo via written letters and social media.

The group gave themselves a deadline of 18 months, with the aim to get all three games confirmed for release before the Wii U's launch. With Xenoblade in particular, members pre-ordered the game on Amazon, pushing it up to the top of the charts, above Call of Duty and ever Ocarina of Time 3D. Hey, it eventually worked, and now we have multiple games!

How can I change the ranking in this article?

The ranking above is updated in real time according to each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. Disagree with this ever-evolving, 'definitive' Xenoblade ranking? Find your Xenoblades in the box below and rate them to influence the order.