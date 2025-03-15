Best Xenoblade Chronicles Games Of All Time

Switch is no stranger to DLC and add-on content, but few expansions are as vast in their size and scope as Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country.

Whether you’re a season pass holder looking to revisit a series you love from a new perspective or you’re fresh to the franchise and want a prequel adventure, this hefty slice of JRPG action will grab you right from the moment you start switching between Blade and Driver.

With some welcome adjustments to combat and combos, this is a fine addition to an already brilliant game on Switch, but also a worthwhile, standalone chapter in the larger Xenoblade saga.

4. Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Monolith Soft Release Date: 6th Apr 2012 ( USA ) / 19th Aug 2011 ( UK/EU )

















Here it is, the game that started it all. 2010's Xenoblade Chronicles was epic in scale and setting in a way few games of the era were, and this isn't a title to rush through. You'll need many hours to examine and enjoy its incredible complexity, enhancing your abilities and exploring the world's ecosystem as you go. The creativity Monolith Soft employed in producing this world was staggering. In terms of presentation, the immense landscapes remain a delight to traverse. While some close-up camera angles expose the Wii's graphical limitations, the art design more than compensates. Plus, when you're exploring the world and listening to that beautiful music, who cares? Nowadays, the combat has aged a fair amount, and the much-improved visuals of Definitive Edition certainly take off a tiny bit of the sheen of the original release. But this is a special game, one that defied expectations and gave the Wii a defining JRPG.

Surprised by the overall result? With games of this calibre, it was always going to be a close one!

Nintendo Life Personal Pick

"This is hard! I love all of these games and DLCs dearly, and have fond memories playing the first Xenoblade in particular. But it's got to be Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for me. I'm a sucker for class systems in combat, so being able to swap and level jobs with every character is so fun. But the story is what makes 3 so special. The final chapters might stumble, but when XC3 hits, it really hits. Chapter 5, folks. If you know, you know." - Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Xenoblade Chronicles FAQ

Before we wrap up this Chronicle, let's answer a few common questions about the Xenoblade games.

Hang on, why is DLC included here!?

The DLC chapters are enormous standalone adventures in themselves, and we wanted to have them represented above.

They're crucial to understanding the wider story in the series, with both Torna and Future Redeemed providing context for the events of their respective games — and sometimes well beyond that. They both range from 10-30 hours, too.

If, for some reason, you'd prefer to exclude the DLC, just pretend it isn't there and — voilà! — the ranking of the other games remains intact.

Where's Future Connected, then?

Ah, yes, the bonus chapter added to Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition when it came to Switch. Well, it's not DLC — simple as that. It's part of the main game and you don't need to pay extra to play through it.

It's also a lot less standalone than the other two extra chapters. It's really an epilogue to Xenoblade Chronicles, and while it sets up things that will come up in future entries, you can't pick it up without buying the full game.

What about Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition?

We'll add the Switch port of XCX to the list in due course once everyone's had the chance to get their hands on it and form an informed opinion. Fortunately, it's a very small game and won't take long to finish at all*, so watch this space!

*This is a serious statement.**

** This is also a serious statement.***

*** This is a joke.

Should I play the Xenoblade games in order?

No, there's no need to play the games sequentially! But it's a bit trickier than that.

Xenoblade 1, Xenoblade 2, and Xenoblade X we can confidently say can be played in any order. X is very different from the numbered games in many ways. And while you might miss a few references if you play Xenoblade 2 before 1, it won't hamper your experience.

Xenoblade 3 can also be played whenever, but we'd argue it's more important to have played 1 and 2. You don't have to, but this is the game that ties together both worlds.

Lastly, it should go without saying, but don't play the DLCs without having played their respective games. And for Future Redeemed, it will arguably be more impactful if you've played all of the Xenoblade Games.