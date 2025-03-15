Best Xenoblade Chronicles Games Of All Time

Tetsuya Takahashi's Xenoblade Chronicles series began its journey on the Wii in 2010, but it's on the Switch where the RPG series has really taken off.
With two sequels, plus huge prequel DLC adventures for both, Monolith Soft's RPG series has established itself as one of the jewels in Nintendo's crown. And with the Definitive Edition ports of both the original Xenoblade Chronicles and the underappreciated Xenoblade Chronicles X for Wii U, all the entire series is no playable on a single console.
But what's the best Xenoblade Chronicles game? We've compiled the following list containing not just the mainline games, but also the DLC chapters.
Best Xenoblade Game (tl;dr)
Before we dive into the ranked Xenoblade games list, here's a little summary covering the winners - skip to the next section if you want to avoid spoilers!
The best Xenoblade Chronicles game is...
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the best game in the entire series, according to our list.
Recency bias be damned, this third entry refines the series' systems and storytelling and delivers an epic conclusion to the trilogy. The story hits the highest of highs and the cast is easily the series' best, in our eyes.
The best Xenoblade Chronicles DLC is...
Future Redeemed for XC3 is the best Xenoblade DLC, according to our ranking.
Just when you think you've had your fill and can't take any more, this standalone story comes along and leaves you jonesing for a Xenoblade Chronicles 4 and ports of many other Xeno- games. Delivering fan service of the best possible kind, this Future Redeemed is as essential as the base games in the series.
Best Xenoblade Chronicles Ranked List (Mainline + DLC)
Okay, let's get cracking on those Chronicles, starting with the 'worst' (which is still absolutely excellent)...
8. Xenoblade Chronicles 3D (New 3DS)
A technical marvel, quite how Monster Games fit Monolith Soft’s 3D epic onto this tiny handheld in 2015 is still something of a mystery.
Most of the Wii original’s HUD gubbins were shifted to the bottom screen, leaving the top one to deliver the grandeur of the Bionis and the Mechonis on an uncluttered canvas. The scope of Xenoblade Chronicles 3D meant it was restricted to running only on the updated ‘New’ 3DS models, though - one of very few exclusives that weren't playable on earlier models.
It was never going to beat the Wii version in a beauty pageant, but having it on a handheld gave busy gamers a better shot at seeing everything this brilliant 100-hour action RPG has to offer. That’s as true today as it was in 2015, and while the 2020 Switch port stole its portable thunder, the first portable Xenoblade game still holds a place in our hearts.
7. Xenoblade Chronicles X (Wii U)
Xenoblade Chronicles X is sprawling, diverse, complex, and entrancing. It utilised the Wii U's capabilities not only to produce a beautiful world, but also showed how having a simple map on the GamePad screen can be invaluable.
What's most impressive is the dynamism and impression of freedom in play - level caps and grinding are naturally part of the equation, yet they're managed within a structure where even small missions or Affinity quests greatly enhance the narrative and sense of place. To truly experience the story of this human colony and the vast planet Mira requires exploration and patience, and Monolith Soft found a great balance in bringing its vast range of gameplay systems and mechanics together.
Occasional bottlenecks are infrequent and easily overcome in the broader experience. Xenoblade Chronicles X delivered a hugely impressive RPG adventure, an enormous accomplishment for Monolith Soft, and an irresistible part of the Wii U library. What a treat that more people get to play it on Switch with the Definitive Edition.
6. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch)
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 dropped in Switch's launch year (2017) and sees you once again exploring a massive open world made up of Titans – enormous living creatures that house entire civilisations on their bodies. Along the way, you meet a wide variety of characters, solve a bunch of quests, and, naturally, save the world.
Rex, his Blade Pyra (plus alter-ego), and friends embark on a sweeping and almost never-ending quest to reach the promised land of Elysium. With a surprisingly large cast and twists and turns galore, plus some nods to lore that will have fans of the original purring, there are dozens and dozens (and dozens) of wonderful hours to enjoy here.
With arguably the best combat and best music in the series, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 manages to stand tall among a hugely successful series, even with some flaws.
5. Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country (Switch eShop)
Switch is no stranger to DLC and add-on content, but few expansions are as vast in their size and scope as Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country.
Whether you’re a season pass holder looking to revisit a series you love from a new perspective or you’re fresh to the franchise and want a prequel adventure, this hefty slice of JRPG action will grab you right from the moment you start switching between Blade and Driver.
With some welcome adjustments to combat and combos, this is a fine addition to an already brilliant game on Switch, but also a worthwhile, standalone chapter in the larger Xenoblade saga.