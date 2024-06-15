Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

As part of Shovel Knight's 10th anniversary celebrations, Yacht Club Games will be going back to where it started, with the original game Shovel of Hope - only this time it's getting the 'DX' treatment! You might remember a few titles of yesteryear getting the same treatment after their initial run and now we've got Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX.

This is a new "enhanced edition" of Shovel Knight's adventure that started it all. Apart from Steam, no other platforms have been confirmed (but a Nintendo release seems highly likely given the series' history) and we don't have a release date just yet, but we do know that it's "coming soon", so hopefully there's not long to go.

The DX version will introduce new and exciting features such as the ability to choose your champion across a lineup of 20 unique characters. Then there's a new "Rewind" feature and save states to ease the platforming pressures. You can even enjoy some co-op action across local and online multiplayer. And there's stereoscopic 3D to top it off!!

Here's the official rundown, which goes into all of these fine details and you can see everything in action in the trailer above:

Embark on a quest to save Shield Knight, defeat the evil Enchantress, and bring down her formidable Order of No Quarter. Shovel of Hope DX introduces an array of exciting features: Now, you can choose your champion from a lineup of 20 iconic characters, each with unique playstyles. Dive into the action with Shovel Knight, team up with Shield Knight, or even play as the Enchantress herself! Online multiplayer allows you to join forces with friends worldwide. Together, tackle the main adventure or explore myriad challenges, too. We've also brought back fan-favorite features from all previous versions of the game, including Challenge Stages, Custom Knight, and the Battle Ghost Arena. And for full immersion, return to the world of Shovel Knight in full Stereoscopic 3D.