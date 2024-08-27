Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Goat Simulator 3, the ridiculous title in which you, uh, just muck around as a goat, has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch.

Better yet, it's out now! Yes, Goat Simulator 3 is one of several cheeky shadow drops for the Switch and is available to download via the Switch eShop. Originally launched in 2022, the game featues a smorgasbord of utterly absurd mechanics including the ability to grind across rails, drive cars, or soar into the sky with a jetpack.

There's a handy 10% discount on the eShop for this one at the moment, so if you're keen to give it a go, you might want to act fast. Or wait until it goes on sale at a later date - up to you!