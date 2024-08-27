Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

So, file this under an unexpected port — Yakuza Kiwami is coming to Nintendo Switch, and it's out on 24th October 2024. This is the first time the Yakuza — now known as Like a Dragon — series is appearing on a Nintendo console.

Yakuza Kiwami originally launched on PS4 in 2016, and is a remake of the very first Yakuza game, which came out on PS2. As the first game in the series (yes, we know about Yakuza Zero), you follow Kazuma Kiryu, a member of the Tojo Clan who takes the blame for his boss' murder. After ten years in prison, he returns to find that his clan is in crisis — that phrase will make sense if you've played any of the games...

This franchise has exploded in popularity in recent years — and while games Zero through to 6 are action-based games, the two most recent mainline entries are turn-based RPGs. Check out this review friends over at Push Square to find out more about the game: