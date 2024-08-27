Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

As part of today's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase presentation, Capcom has revealed a follow-up to 2022's Capcom Fighting Collection, and this one will include cult 3D fighter Power Stone and its sequel, plus a host of other games, including some Capcom/SNK crossovers, a Street Fighter, and some other lesser-known fighters.

Scheduled for release on Switch in 2025, You can check out the reveal trailer above, and here's the full lineup of eight fighting games included in Capcom Fighting Collection 2:

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

The collection will include EX settings and Training modes, a bunch of filters, mid-game saves, and the all-important rollback netcode for every game. Yep, every game in the collection will be playable online.

In addition to all those headline features, you'll also get the standard art gallery with concept art and design docs, plus marquee cards from the arcade cabinets. And a music player, natch.

It's a heady lineup, but it was 1999's Power Stone that really grabbed our attention — it's great to see that get an official re-release all these years later.

Looking forward to this one next year? Of course you are. Let us know just how much in the comments. And as a reminder, here's our review for the first collection: