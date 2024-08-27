Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Nomada Studios, the team behind the stunning platformer GRIS, has finally given us a release date for its follow-up game Neva. The game will work its way into hearts around the world on 15th October 2024.

In Neva, you play as Alba, a woman who is bonded to a young wolf after they encounter dark forces. The pair have to run and fight their way through the world, destroying the darkness, and bringing light back to the world.

Neva blew us away at Summer Game Fest, and the new trailer already got the waterworks going. Visually, it looks incredible, and the gameplay feels like a step up from GRIS. But we're confident we'll be blinking desperately through tears as we work our way through the game in October.

