Retro specialist Digital Eclipse has announced Tetris Forever for the Nintendo Switch, which compiles over 15 classic Tetris games in an interactive documentary format.
Launching this year, you'll be able to partake in several lesser known Tetris games including Super Bombliss DX, Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, Hatris, and many more. In addition, over an hour of documentary footage will be viewable via short clips, providing invaluable insight into the history of the iconic puzzle franchise.
Finally, a new mode called 'Tetris Timewarp' allows you to jump between gameplay styles from across the series. It looks pretty wild, and we can't wait to try it out.
If that wasn't enough, it was also confirmed that the NES version of Tetris will be landing on Nintendo Switch Online this Winter. A specific release date wasn't announced, so we're going to guess that it will be shadow dropped at some point.
I loves me some Tetris, so I was immediately interested. But seeing Digital Eclipse in charge of this makes it a definite must-buy.
Such a nice surprise to get a retro Tetris collection by Digital Eclipse and also NES Tetris coming to NSO, looking forward to both!
Super excited for this collection!
I admit I was cheekily hoping for Tetris DS to be in there but that's probably never going to be rereleased ever outside of maybe DS emulation lol. Anyway, might pick this up down the line.
I love anything by Digital Eclipse so I'll definitely be picking this up
Another fantastic collection to add to the Switch library.
I'm surprise they didn't include the arcade version, for those who don't know the arcade version of Tetris plays similar to Tengen's version of Tetris and had multiplayer.
I'd be more interested if this had the Tetris Plus games
@Yosher If DS games ever come to NSO I really hope that game will be added to it at some point, I loved that it was based on classic Nintendo games (and it's also the only Tetris game I've actually "finished")!
of course the one time I decide I'm sick of waiting and emulate Tetris NES is when it gets announced for NSO; why does this keep happening to me 🥲
This sounds like such a cool collection overall; tons of super-obscure games, a brand new Tetris experience which combines the mechanics of the older games on the fly and full-blown documentary material too? Digital Eclipse never miss man holy hell.
I totally missed nes Tetris coming to Switch Online. I wonder why it's not included in the package?
Also wonder why this article, says 15 titles, and some say 8?
