Retro specialist Digital Eclipse has announced Tetris Forever for the Nintendo Switch, which compiles over 15 classic Tetris games in an interactive documentary format.

Launching this year, you'll be able to partake in several lesser known Tetris games including Super Bombliss DX, Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, Hatris, and many more. In addition, over an hour of documentary footage will be viewable via short clips, providing invaluable insight into the history of the iconic puzzle franchise.

Finally, a new mode called 'Tetris Timewarp' allows you to jump between gameplay styles from across the series. It looks pretty wild, and we can't wait to try it out.

If that wasn't enough, it was also confirmed that the NES version of Tetris will be landing on Nintendo Switch Online this Winter. A specific release date wasn't announced, so we're going to guess that it will be shadow dropped at some point.

