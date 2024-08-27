Ahead of Nintendo's Partner Showcase, it seems a release date for LEGO Horizon Adventures might have been revealed ahead of schedule.

On Sony's official PlayStation website, a huge banner on the main page mentions how this new title will be arriving on multiple platforms (including the Nintendo Switch) on 14th November. This was originally spotted on Reddit, with Gematsu highlighting it on social media.

"Join Aloy and friends in a lush wilderness on a quest to save the world, available November 14th on PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch".

As this information comes directly from PlayStation's website, it seems we could be getting a confirmation very soon. When this title was originally revealed during Summer Game Fest, it was announced it would be launching on the Switch and other platforms in "Holiday 2024".

PlayStation's possible reveal here follows on from EA adding a 'MySims' icon to its official Switch webpage last week, with multiple retailer listings also popping up for the title. Nintendo's Partner Direct will air later today.