Remember those MySims rumours from last week? Well, they were very much true! But a little different from what we were expecting.

MySims Cozy Bundle was announced during today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and it contains both the original MySims and MySims Kingdom. Plus, it launches on 19th November 2024.

The MySims games are much more social affairs than Maxis' mainline The Sims series, and blend customisation and narrative with Animal Crossing-like communities. You'll make friends with unique villagers as you work to restore the town, or the kingdom, with your powers.

Both of these games launched on the Wii and DS originally, and this rerelease marks the first time any Sims game has appeared on Switch. EA has largely been absent from the console entirely, specifically following the Wii U. Pre-orders for the Cozy Bundle are up on the eShop now.

Are you a MySims fan? Are you glad to see the games return? Let us know in the comments.