Bandai Namco's long-running Tales series will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, in December 2025. And to commemorate the occasion, the developer has revealed Tales of Graces f Remastered, which launches on Switch on 17th January 2025.

Tales of Graces is the 12th mainline game in the Tales series — the originally actually launched on the Wii, but the West would have to wait until the PS3 port (titled Tales of Graces f) to get their hands on the game. The PS3 version added DLC costumes and a brand new post-game epilogue 'Lineage and Legacies'. This remaster will come with tons of quality-of-life features, including skip-able cutscenes, auto-save, and the ability to turn off enemy encounters.

Taking place in Ephinea — which is split into the continents of Windor, Strahta, and Fendel — you play as Asbel Lhant, the son of the Lord of the village of Lhant. As a child, he and his friends encounter a young girl, Sophie, who suffers from amnesia, and befriend her. After some shocking events the game skips forward seven years into the future, where Asbel once again runs into Sophie, and his life is changed forever.

The true stand-out of Tales of Graces f is its combat, which is absolutely fantastic, blending fast-paced action with chainable skills and no MP or TP — everything is controlled through the Chain Capacity (CC) feature, which sort of acts like a stamina gauge.

Alongside the Partner Showcase announcement, the series' producer, Yuusuke Tomizawa, shared a detailed message and rundown of the game and its features on the Bandai Namco YouTube channel. You can watch it below.

One thing we really hope for with Tales of Graces f Remastered is that it's better than Symphonia, which launched in early 2023. That remaster had a ton of issues at launch, many of which have yet to be fixed at the time of writing this.

Anyway, we're excited to dive into Tales of Graces f again in January 2025. Will you be grabbing this one? Stampede Strike into the comments.