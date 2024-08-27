Bandai Namco's long-running Tales series will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, in December 2025. And to commemorate the occasion, the developer has revealed Tales of Graces f Remastered, which launches on Switch on 17th January 2025.
Tales of Graces is the 12th mainline game in the Tales series — the originally actually launched on the Wii, but the West would have to wait until the PS3 port (titled Tales of Graces f) to get their hands on the game. The PS3 version added DLC costumes and a brand new post-game epilogue 'Lineage and Legacies'. This remaster will come with tons of quality-of-life features, including skip-able cutscenes, auto-save, and the ability to turn off enemy encounters.
Taking place in Ephinea — which is split into the continents of Windor, Strahta, and Fendel — you play as Asbel Lhant, the son of the Lord of the village of Lhant. As a child, he and his friends encounter a young girl, Sophie, who suffers from amnesia, and befriend her. After some shocking events the game skips forward seven years into the future, where Asbel once again runs into Sophie, and his life is changed forever.
The true stand-out of Tales of Graces f is its combat, which is absolutely fantastic, blending fast-paced action with chainable skills and no MP or TP — everything is controlled through the Chain Capacity (CC) feature, which sort of acts like a stamina gauge.
Alongside the Partner Showcase announcement, the series' producer, Yuusuke Tomizawa, shared a detailed message and rundown of the game and its features on the Bandai Namco YouTube channel. You can watch it below.
One thing we really hope for with Tales of Graces f Remastered is that it's better than Symphonia, which launched in early 2023. That remaster had a ton of issues at launch, many of which have yet to be fixed at the time of writing this.
Anyway, we're excited to dive into Tales of Graces f again in January 2025. Will you be grabbing this one? Stampede Strike into the comments.
....Okay what does the F stand for in these titles? I see them everywhere, wtf? lol
Love to see more Tales games coming to Switch, looking forward to eventually playing them including this one!
@Joeynator3000 Stands for “Future”, due to the added/remixed content.
Take with grain of salt, I read that years ago so I might be misremembering. Edit: NVM someone else confirmed.
@Joeynator3000 Fluffy
@Joeynator3000 it means Future
@Ryu_Niiyama Oh...I...guess that makes sense. xD
I've yet to dip my hand into the Tales series despite having two backlogged titles (Vesperia on Switch and Abyss on 3DS). I've heard some Tales titles are much better than others. I'm guessing this is one of the better received titles?
This and Xillia were the ones I was hoping to be announced in today's Direct and glad this actually happened!
Now's really a good time to get back to this game since I haven't finished it on PS3.
Only a matter of time for Xillia
Took them like what two generations to finally get this. Tales of Graces was released on Wii in 2009 when the Wii was still hot. Many of us are waiting on the eventual western release and never got it. Then Namco did the unthinkable by handing this game to Sony on a silver platter for the PS3 instead. We would probably never get to play the original Wii version as this one on Switch is just a port of the PS3 one. While part of me is glad to see that this game is finally here, another part says it's about freaking time, but the excitement for this game I don't have anymore as those are now gone. What's exciting about this game for me were ruin when this got release for the PS3.
One of the better Tales games, this is good news.
Worried it'll be like the Symphonia remaster.
If it's anything like the Symphonia remaster, I absolutely won't be buying.
If they do the game justice, I'll get it eventually.
This is a series that definitely deserves to be treated with respect, and Symphonia did not get that. So I hope it'll be better for this one.
I'VE WAITED 7 YEARS FOR THEM TO BRING THIS TO SWITCH. First Fantasy Life i, then a new 2D Zelda, now Tales Of Graces, I don't even need a new Switch now.
Great news, looks really nice. Hope more of the Tales series is released for new consoles.
@Tyranexx People are divided over the story and characters, but the battle and progression system for Graces is the best in the series.
