Update [Tue 27th Aug, 2024 16:45 BST]:

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition has been confirmed for the Switch and will launch on 26th September 2024.

The game was revealed as part of a sizzle reel during the recent Nintendo Direct Partner showcase, so we don't have a great deal to report at the moment in terms of new features, but it certainly looks like Worms!

Hopefully we'll have more to share in the coming weeks.

Original Article [Tue 27th Aug, 2024 05:15 BST]:

It looks like Team17's 1999 turn-based strategy title Worms Armageddon could soon be making a return modern systems.

A new rating for Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition has popped up in Taiwan for multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch. There's even some artwork attached. It reportedly follows an "Epic Games store database site leak", which mentioned the same title (thanks, Gematsu):





This was also listed as part of the EpicDB (Epic Games Store database site) leak back in June. Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition has been rated for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in Taiwan.This was also listed as part of the EpicDB (Epic Games Store database site) leak back in June. pic.twitter.com/Kg3deDSOSx August 26, 2024

While there's no other information at this stage, the same rating board has previously revealed Switch games ahead of schedule. Apart from a PC release, Worms Armageddon was also released on the Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Color back in the day.

Nintendo is hosting an official Partner Direct later today and unsurprisingly there's already speculation this could be one of the reveals given the timing. Of course, there's no guarantee, and no official announcement for this title has been made yet.