After launching on Xbox and PlayStation earlier this year, GSC Game World has shared that STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy will be arriving on Switch this November.
The collection packs in the original three open-world survival games (Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat) with updated visuals, marking the first time that the series has been available on a Nintendo console.
All three titles will see you navigating radioactive wastelands, taking out beasties and solving mysteries. It ain't one for the faint-hearted, but it's a nice surprise to see the trilogy coming over to Switch.
We'll be keeping an eye out for a more secure release date over the coming months.
Will you be grabbing this one in November? Let us know in the comments.
Have never heard of these games, but happy they're coming also to Switch for those interested (not me but again, not a bad thing when I have way too many games I'd like to eventually get even excluding this)!
Hmm never played before but why not.
This was the best reveal for me. Surprised it was just barely mentioned in the mix among other games. Slava Ukraine!
Welp,
Time to go into Chernobyl and Pripyat I guess
Finally, I can play my favorite slav simulator anywhere on the go.
Really surprised the STALKER games are coming to Switch. But also grateful.
I only ever played Call of Pripyat, and it left an impression.
I will be checking these out.
The Stalker film(1979) these are loosely based on is great.
I wonder if this will release before or after the new game in the series, which is also coming out in November…
@JohnnyMind really interesting RPG shooters. Like if Fallout were more of a survival horror RPG. I love them, but they are really difficult (and kind of miserable, if you don't like dark humor), and I understand when people bounce off of them.
Honestly I'm more interested in that Trails in the Sky remake that they casually threw into the highlight reel.
I'll probably wait for a sale in a few years. Not sure how well these actually play. But I do like something akin Fallout thematically, so..
Oh yes! This list was really good.
@LikelySatan Interesting even though them being more like survival horror makes them even less for me, thanks for telling me!
Cheeky breekies!
