After launching on Xbox and PlayStation earlier this year, GSC Game World has shared that STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy will be arriving on Switch this November.

The collection packs in the original three open-world survival games (Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat) with updated visuals, marking the first time that the series has been available on a Nintendo console.

All three titles will see you navigating radioactive wastelands, taking out beasties and solving mysteries. It ain't one for the faint-hearted, but it's a nice surprise to see the trilogy coming over to Switch.

We'll be keeping an eye out for a more secure release date over the coming months.

