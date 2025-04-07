After the Japanese price was revealed last week, Nintendo has today officially lifted the lid on Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour's price in the US, confirming that it will set you back $9.99.

That is according to Nintendo of America's Bill Trinen, who, in a recent interview with IGN, stated that the title would be on the cheaper end of the spectrum and will be available as a digital purchase only.

As a reminder, the Japanese Nintendo website lists Welcome Tour with a ¥990 yen price tag, putting it roughly in line with Trinen's US figure.

When asked about Nintendo's approach to Switch 2 pricing, Trinen stated the following, "our general approach is really just focus on what's the content, what's the value, and what's an appropriate price based on that."

While we're on $9.99 figure, Trinen also confirmed that this is what we can expect to pay for both the Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild Switch 2 upgrades.