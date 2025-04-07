Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 805k

One of the hot talking points of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal last week was the price of games. And the big launch title, Mario Kart World, has been at the centre of that storm.

The first brand new Mario Kart in a decade will be launching at a RRP of $80 in the United States, $10 more than Nintendo's current most-expensive first-party game, Tears of the Kingdom. And consumers have directed a lot of ire at Nintendo over the price.

But, in an interview with IGN, Bill Trinen, the Vice President of Product and Player Experience, says that the game more than justifies it's high price tag.

“I would say it's less about the strategy of pricing Mario Kart World, it's more just whenever we look at a given game, we just look at what is the experience, and what's the content, and what's the value?” Trinen tells IGN. With a Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct coming next week, Trinen insists there's plenty that we don't know about, and teases that more will be revealed on 17th April, so "tune in" if you "maybe" want to find out about that.

The size of the game is part of it, but as are the game's many secrets — many of which we don't know about. Trinen once again dangled the carrot during his chat with IGN, with a big claim:

"... this is a game that is so big and so vast and you will find so many little things in it to discover. And there's still some other secrets remaining that I think as people end up buying and playing the game, they're going to find this to be probably the richest Mario Kart experience they've ever had."

In a separate interview with The Washington Post, (paywalled), Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser states that Mario Kart World's price tag — compared to Donkey Kong Bananza, which is $10 lower — is down to "variable pricing".

He tells the publication that "[Nintendo] haven't set a benchmark" on how it will price games, similarly to how Trinen says each game is assessed individually. Both Bowser and Trinen's comments were, crucially, made before Nintendo's decision to hold back on kicking off Switch 2 pre-orders in North America following new tariffs.

We went hands-on with the game last week, and many over in New York and Paris have had a chance to try out the new Mario Kart at the various Switch 2 Experience events that are happening over the next few months. And while we spotted a few new things — mainly items, courses, things to look at, etc. — we've also seen people talking about being abducted by UFOs.

While Mario Kart World will be an $80 game, you can at least get a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle which includes the game for $499.99, which shaves off $30 from the retail price. But that's a "limited time offer" apparently.

Mario Kart World, at least, looks like it'll have a huge roster of character, but with uncertainty surrounding tariffs and prices, fans have been keen to voice their displeasure on the current situation.

How do you feel about Mario Kart World's price? Let us know in the comments.