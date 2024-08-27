Update [Tue 27th Aug, 2024 14:12]:
Surprise! The demo is out now on all platforms, including the Switch.
People suspected correctly that THQ Nordic was indeed teasing a demo, and now you can check out the rereleased version of the Wii-era platformer.
We expected to see something in the Nintendo Direct later today — and maybe it will make an appearance — but hey, you can download it right now.
Original article [Tue 27th Aug, 2024 06:05 BST]:
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is one of many games on the way to the Switch in the near future, and if you missed out on a chance to play it at this year's Gamescom, it seems a surprise could be on the way.
THQ Nordic earlier today informed fans to "stay tuned" if they missed out on the demo at this year's major gaming event, which took place in Germany last week. It's led to speculation there could be a "public demo" on the way and as you can see in the shot below, the photo shows an image of the demo from Gamescom:
Like many other surprises that are popping up today, this is also timed in with the recent announcement Nintendo will be hosting a Partner Showcase. It's also been noted how Rebrushed was part of Nintendo's previous Partner Showcase in February 2024.
Here's a sample of what we thought about the Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed demo at Gamescom 2024:
"Going back to play some of the original Epic Mickey before heading out to Gamescom this year was a rough experience, but everything shown for this remake is so much more than we expected. For what could’ve easily been a cash grab with a well-known IP, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed seems to be handled with as much care as a remake of a bona fide classic, which could elevate the flawed cult classic that was the original to a solid platforming adventure starring that big rat in shorts."