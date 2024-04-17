Nintendo's April 2024 Indie World Showcase was a 20-minute presentation of games from independent developers coming to Switch sometime in 2024, with several previously announced games getting release dates.

It was a fairly low-key showcase overall, although there were definitely some choice nuggets in there.

Below you'll find the video of the full Indie World Showcase April 2024 presentation, plus every individual game announcement with a trailer, a date, and a link to our more detailed coverage.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase April 2024 - The Whole Presentation

First, the presentation itself if you want the whole thing:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

And now every trailer for every game from the presentation, plus some blurb and a link to our coverage if there is one:

Little Kitty, Big City - 9th May 2024

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k