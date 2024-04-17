Nintendo Indie World Showcase April 2024 - Every Announcement, Game Reveal & Trailer 1
Image: Nintendo Life

Nintendo's April 2024 Indie World Showcase was a 20-minute presentation of games from independent developers coming to Switch sometime in 2024, with several previously announced games getting release dates.

It was a fairly low-key showcase overall, although there were definitely some choice nuggets in there.

Below you'll find the video of the full Indie World Showcase April 2024 presentation, plus every individual game announcement with a trailer, a date, and a link to our more detailed coverage.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase April 2024 - The Whole Presentation

First, the presentation itself if you want the whole thing:

Every Switch Game Announcement & Update

And now every trailer for every game from the presentation, plus some blurb and a link to our coverage if there is one:

Little Kitty, Big City - 9th May 2024

Will you make your way home or will you explore what the big city has to offer first? I mean, getting home is obviously your main priority. Obviously. Well, it's one of your priorities. Maybe more of a guideline... It's definitely on your To-Do list somewhere! But first? Exploration!

Yars Rising - 2024

Play as the young hacker, Emi Kimura, as she starts to uncover the dark secrets of mysterious corporation, Qotech. In this brand new side-scrolling Metroidvania from acclaimed developers, WayForward, take the Yars universe to a whole new level and unlock something hiding deep inside of you.

Refind Self: The Personality Test Game - Summer 2024

Games can really show someone's personality, don't you think? By way of a simple exploration-based adventure, this data-science game analyzes your actions to estimate your personality.

Sticky Business - 17th August 2024

Sticky Business is a creative relaxing 2D game developed by Spellgarden Games. Players will create stickers, pack orders, and listen to the stories of customers. Sticky Business is available now for Nintendo Switch, Mac, and PC alongside its DLC.

Antonblast - 12th November 2024

ANTONBLAST is an explosive, action-packed retro platformer featuring a destructive twist to classic gameplay and a lovingly hand-animated pixel aesthetic inspired by the Game Boy Advance, blown up and reimagined for the modern era!

Silky smooth 60fps action platforming and explosive escapes combine in a bombastic adventure. Blast through buildings, fight your demons, and explore wonky worlds in ANTONBLAST!

Valley Peaks - 2024

The mountains are calling! In this ribbiting first-person climbing platformer, each mountain is like a puzzle, and it’s your job to make your way to the top of every ridge to place radio towers for the froggy inhabitants of Valley Peaks.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - 16th May 2024

A woman, summoned by an eccentric man to participate in a project in an old hotel somewhere in central Europe, becomes embroiled in a game of illusions, increasingly dangerous and surreal.
Now you are invited to fall into the same rabbit hole, in a non-linear mystery with an immense amount of handcrafted puzzles, constantly presenting you with new riddles to solve, each leading you closer to deciphering the enigma of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

Europa - 2024

On the moon Europa, a lush terraformed paradise in Jupiter’s shadow, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers. Run, glide and fly across the landscape, solve mysteries in the ruins of a fallen utopia, and discover the story of the last human alive.

TMNT: Splintered Fate - July 2024

Join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they rescue Splinter from the clutches of the Foot Clan amidst chaos in NYC. Experience fast-paced, roguelike action with unique powers for each Turtle. Team up with friends for co-op gameplay, explore iconic locations, and face classic TMNT foes. Don't miss the adrenaline-packed adventure in this FIGHT, ADAPT, REPEAT portal loop! Subscribe now for updates and get ready to restore peace to the city!

Cat Quest III - 8th August 2024

Ahoy, ye brave buccaneers and fearless feline adventurers!
Prepare to weigh anchor on August 8th as Cat Quest III hoists its sails! 🏴‍☠️😸 Embark on a voyage through the Purribean and clash swords with the notorious Pi-rats. There is no better way to celebrate International Cat Day.

Take command of yer own sea vessel, meow-ster the waves, and plunder yer way through this swashbucklin' catventure! Join forces with yer matey for local co-op play, and together, turn the tides of fate!

Will ye be the one to discover the mythical North Star? Set paw on the path to glory!

stitch. - Today (17th April 2024)

Stitch. is a casual puzzle game with embroidery on a numbered grid. The main objective is to fill in the levels' areas with no gaps to complete Hoops.

Stitch. lets you create beautiful embroidery patterns, by solving levels and Hoops of various difficulties and sizes. It's easy to learn, but hard to master!

Stitch up all the beautiful landscapes, plants, animals, objects, and more.

BZZZT - Summer 2024

Become a tiny ZX8000 robot and begin your journey through a beautiful, pixel-art world inspired by games iconic to the platformer genre. Follow a surprising story, upgrade your skills, beat challenging levels, and compete with other players for the fastest speedrun!

SCHiM - 18th July 2024

Embark on a playful journey in SCHiM and get ready to jump from shadow to shadow. This 3D platformer integrates light, shadow, and animation into its gameplay.
Interact with the shadows you visit in a colorful environment and be part of the stories that unfold. Every object, living being, and thing has a "schim". You play as a schim who becomes separated. Can you make it back to your human and help others along the way?

Animal Well - 9th May

Hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world of ANIMAL WELL, a pixelated action-exploration game rendered in intricate audio and visual detail. Encounter lively creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well’s secrets. This is a truly unique experience that can make you laugh in fear, surprise, or delight.

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami - 23rd May 2024

Solving crime is no walk in the pond. You are a down-on-his-luck detective who also happens to be a duck. Use your powers of de-duck-tion to inspect evidence, fill in the blanks, and bust the case wide open, in a narrative mystery adventure where nothing is quite as it seems.

Another Crab's Treasure - 25th April 2024

In a vibrant undersea kingdom on the verge of collapse, a hermit crab embarks on a treasure hunt to buy back his repossessed shell. The second game from AGGRO CRAB.

SteamWorld Heist II - 8th August 2024

Get ready to join Captain Leeway and set sail on the Great Sea in this turn-based strategy game. Bullets ricochet with deadly precision as you go on heists to find epic loot, whilst trying to figure out just what is causing the water crisis. Put together your rag-tag Steambot crew and sail across the sea to uncover the mysteries that surround you!

Let us know below what you thought of the latest Indie World Showcase by voting in the polls below and dropping us a comment.

What were your favourite announcements from the April 2024 Indie World?

(You can select up to 3 answers)

How would you rate the April 2024 Indie World Showcase, on a scale of 1-10?