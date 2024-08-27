Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Today's Indie World gave us our very first look at Sea of Stars' upcoming DLC, Throes of the Watchmaker, which will be launching in Spring 2025.

Throes of the Watchmaker will take Zale and Valere to a miniature clockwork world called Horloge, where they will make friends with a brand new character. Both Zale and Valere will also have brand new roles in combat in this circus-themed world — Zale as a juggler, and Valere as an acrobat.

Here are some more details from developer Sabotage:

In Throes of the Watchmaker, Valere and Zale venture into the magical miniature clockwork world of Horloge. This land’s denizens are threatened by a cursed carnival, which will force the Solstice Warriors to adapt to unfamiliar rules to fully realize their mastery of Sun and Moon powers.

Throes of the Watchmaker introduces a revamped fighting style for Zale, who trades in his signature sword to become a skillful juggler, and Valere, who forgoes her staff to dazzle as an acrobat. The DLC will also introduce an entirely new playable character in Artificer, a mechanized, laser-wielding sharpshot, as well as additional areas, music, puzzles and enemies to encounter. Sea of Stars’ Lead Composer Eric W. Brown will create a stirring new score for Throes of the Watchmaker, once again in collaboration with Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger) who will return as a guest composer with additional original songs. Throes of the Watchmaker will follow Sea of Stars’ local co-op update, a separate free addition set to allow for three players to journey through Sea of Stars’ main adventure together. Staying true to the game’s roots, the local multiplayer mode will have each player engage in traversal and combat via a new Co-op Timed Hits mechanic. The entirety of Throes of the Watchmaker will also be playable in three person co-op.

We also found out that the DLC will be entirely free, which is a superb surprise. We were more than ready to shell out to return to the world of Sea of Stars, the beautiful turn-based RPG that captured many a -heart here at Nintendo Life.

You can find out more about the DLC over on the official website.

What do you think of Throes of the Watchmaker? Let us know in the commentsi.