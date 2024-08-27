Today's Indie World gave us our very first look at Sea of Stars' upcoming DLC, Throes of the Watchmaker, which will be launching in Spring 2025.
Throes of the Watchmaker will take Zale and Valere to a miniature clockwork world called Horloge, where they will make friends with a brand new character. Both Zale and Valere will also have brand new roles in combat in this circus-themed world — Zale as a juggler, and Valere as an acrobat.
Here are some more details from developer Sabotage:
In Throes of the Watchmaker, Valere and Zale venture into the magical miniature clockwork world of Horloge. This land’s denizens are threatened by a cursed carnival, which will force the Solstice Warriors to adapt to unfamiliar rules to fully realize their mastery of Sun and Moon powers.
Throes of the Watchmaker introduces a revamped fighting style for Zale, who trades in his signature sword to become a skillful juggler, and Valere, who forgoes her staff to dazzle as an acrobat. The DLC will also introduce an entirely new playable character in Artificer, a mechanized, laser-wielding sharpshot, as well as additional areas, music, puzzles and enemies to encounter.
Sea of Stars’ Lead Composer Eric W. Brown will create a stirring new score for Throes of the Watchmaker, once again in collaboration with Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger) who will return as a guest composer with additional original songs.
Throes of the Watchmaker will follow Sea of Stars’ local co-op update, a separate free addition set to allow for three players to journey through Sea of Stars’ main adventure together. Staying true to the game’s roots, the local multiplayer mode will have each player engage in traversal and combat via a new Co-op Timed Hits mechanic. The entirety of Throes of the Watchmaker will also be playable in three person co-op.
We also found out that the DLC will be entirely free, which is a superb surprise. We were more than ready to shell out to return to the world of Sea of Stars, the beautiful turn-based RPG that captured many a -heart here at Nintendo Life.
You can find out more about the DLC over on the official website.
What do you think of Throes of the Watchmaker? Let us know in the commentsi.
I wish there was more footage, but it still looks pretty good. I’ll definitely check it out.
Well seeing as it’s free I might as well complete the game before then.
@Snatcher lol same here.
I find sea of stars to be serviceable. My 6 year old LOVES watching me play it. I'm on my second playthrough for that reason alone. I will definitely be checking this out. Very pleased that it's free.
This was the best part of the whole presentation.
It looks great but now I'm somewhat inclined to wait until all the DLC is out and get the inevitable Definitive Edition.
Pretty cool DLC, looking forward to it along with the base game - for the latter it's only a matter of me finding the time to play it as I've finally got a discounted physical copy from my trusty retailer at the last convention I went to!
I'm glad it's free, would definitely go back to try it again.
Got into Sea of Stars for awhile; the pedigree of the development team was promising as was the trailer. After establishing my island base, though, I guess I just lost interest. Many of the walls and backgrounds of the environments and dungeons are actually made up of the same sprites copy/pasted ad nauseum, and the quest itself isn't anything special. Battles also quickly became repetitive and tedious. I may come back around and try to finish it at some point, but I have to say Sea of Stars fell short of the lofty hopes I had for it going in.
Free DLC? Thats insane. I guess it must have done that well.
I’ll was well prepared to fork over whatever they wanted to charge since I enjoyed the base adventure so much. Certainly one of the best RPG adventures I’ve played in quite a long time.
Now it feels like a reward for buying this day one 🙂
Free?? Wow, I wasn't expecting that, good news!
The DLC looks good, but I wonder if this will be the definitive connection between SoS and Messenger we are all expecting to see...
Game was pleasant with a few shortcomings. Free DLC is always welcomed.
