Ready for more Castlevania? Three of the series' DS entries are coming to Nintendo Switch later on today in the all-new Castlevania Dominus Collection.
Yes, you read that right: it's launching today! This one pulls together Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia in one neat bundle, and there's even the "arcade classic" Haunted Castle thrown in there too.
We were big fans of the Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Advance Collection when they launched in 2019 and 2021 respectively, so our hopes are high that this one will be just as strong. Hey, any chance to play more Castlevania on Switch is always welcome!
Will you be picking this one up later today? Let us know in the comments.
I'll be waiting for Limited Run to do the physical of this. Glad to see these games again!
(Though RIP to Castlevania Adventure Rebirth I guess)
This was the biggest surprise of the Direct for me.
More Castlevania on Switch is always a good thing!
Well that is a W.
No SOTN but this is a nice substitute for now.
Should I start with this collection or get the Advance Collection.
@nintendolife please review this asap.
I really hope they ditched that sealing mechanic in dawn of souls
Great, was wondering if Konami was going to rerelease the DS games.
@Ade117 I thought STALKER and Yakuza were tbh.
Still no Rondo of Blood or Symphony of the Night.
Pretty cool, but I already have these and a working DS. Or 2, maybe.
I will absolutely be getting this--the only question is when.
Somehow, it ended up that I got Dawn of Sorrow, Brother #1 got Portrait of Ruin, and Brother #2 got Order of Ecclesia back in the day.
It'll be fun actually getting to play all three of them for myself! Though tbh I'm honestly most looking forward to replaying Dawn of Sorrow lol
THEY'RE FINALLY ALL TOGETHER
Never in a million years did I expect them to find a way of making the DS trilogy work on modern platforms and chucking in a Haunted Castle remake alongside it!? OH MY GOD DUDE
Absolutely elated about this and will absolutely be checking it out once I wrap up the Advance Collection down the line; Castlevania, much like Drac himself, never truly does stay dead huh 😭
Next collection should be a castlevania 3D collection, featuring Castlevania 64, legacy of darkness, lament of innocence and curse of darkness
One of the biggest surprises for me during the Partner Showcase, will eventually get it for sure as I'd like to finally play the Castlevania games at some point absolutely including these ones!
I find DS games obnoxious to emulate so I might actually pay for these, when they're on sale.
Order of Ecclesia alone has me sold. No questions asked.
I wonder how they will emulate Dawn of Sorrow's stylus gameplay, though
I was banking on this being released when i let all 3 of my DS copies go last year for a respectable glut of cash.
Ecclesia and Portrait are my two favorites of this style of ‘vania, and i am happy to return to them. Buying on sight.
I was lowkey expecting Symphony of the Night to be here since that one seems to be one of the most popular entries in the series, I wonder why that entry in particular has never graced a Nintendo platform yet.
Aw sweet! Didn't expect this. I like how Konami is giving us the collections, but it would be fantastic if they have Goemon, Parodius, and Twinbee the collection treatment too.
Surprised they did not include SoTN but still a good collection and I did not expect the shadow drop
Super surprised and excited! 😬
I'm actually interested in the remade version of Haunted Castle. The original was crap, but it could be a good action Castlevania game with some adjustments. It looks like they actually put some effort into the remake.
I suspect SotN isn't included because it's too big of a game. They won't re-release it because either they want to get it right or they want to better control a major release. Lumping it into a collection or just porting it wouldn't be enough. It's gotta be a big deal.
@Ade117 should I play Advance Collection or this first?
Konami is once again too lazy to when it comes to their games and rely on Limited Run to do everything for them.
I'm so happy that this was announced. If they had included Symphony on this collection, it would be perfect.
Still no Castlevania Legends either. That’s the one game I really want to own despite its lukewarm reception! I mean it’s a (now non canon) Castlevania origin game! And a female Belmont! Shanoa isn’t a descendant.
@Joker1234
The cowabunga collection is a mass market physical not tied to LRG.
@Ashina Why would they? It's a collection of the DS games.
“Plus Haunted Castle” has the same energy as “and Knuckles”.
Waiting for the inevitable LRG release. I want another Castlevania Ultimate edition!!!
@anoyonmus I would say Advance Collection first since Dawn of Sorrow is a sequel to Aria of Sorrow.
@GameOtaku it's on NSO
"We also added Haunted Castle"
Oh, okay.
"But we also added a revised version"
Oh, okay!
Easily one of the biggest win announcements of the Direct. Very curious how the 2-screen setup will work for these games.
Nice, I wonder how they'll implement the touch feature for these. Great that it's coming to Switch, Xbox, and PC.
@Sylamp
Yeah that’s the problem. I want to pay once for it not 20 or 50 dollars yearly to rent it.
Hell yeah. Since my 3DS was stolen a few years ago I have been wanting to replay these games and finish Portrait of Ruin. Now I can finally do that.
@Ashina SOTN is not a DS game .-.
Nice! Dawn of Sorrow and Order of Ecclesia are my favorite games in the franchise, along with SotN. Amazing little gems.
Wow, absolutely astonishing. I thought the DS games would locked behind the secondhand market forever.
Everyone please enjoy these games! I'm super glad that everyone has the opportunity to play them again!
Also what the heck a BRAND NEW remake of Haunted Castle?? I always had a soft spot for the hilariously bad Haunted Castle game, and now Konami goes ahead and makes it actually good?
Absolutely the highlight of the Direct for me!
