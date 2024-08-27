Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Ready for more Castlevania? Three of the series' DS entries are coming to Nintendo Switch later on today in the all-new Castlevania Dominus Collection.

Yes, you read that right: it's launching today! This one pulls together Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia in one neat bundle, and there's even the "arcade classic" Haunted Castle thrown in there too.

We were big fans of the Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Advance Collection when they launched in 2019 and 2021 respectively, so our hopes are high that this one will be just as strong. Hey, any chance to play more Castlevania on Switch is always welcome!

Will you be picking this one up later today? Let us know in the comments.