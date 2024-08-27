Well folks, we're back with another Nintendo Indie World showcase. Oh, and a Partner Direct too. What's that..? Two presentations back-to-back?! Yeah, you better believe it.

As such, we've got roughly 40 minutes' worth of reveals, announcements, and updates to look forward to, so make sure you join us here at 3pm BST / 7am PT / 10am ET / 12am AET (Wed) so you can chat along with your fellow community members as the livestream commences.

But what on earth is going to be shown? That's the questions, isn't it. Could we finally get a bit of Call of Duty action going on the Nintendo Switch? Will we get a release date for Mina The Hollower? What's going on with that cheeky rating for Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition? Gosh, there's so much potential, we're simply itching to find out more!

So grab your favourite beverage, settle in, and let's have some fun.