Okay, so you're making your way through Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and you're having a bit of trouble with the bosses.

Well, you've come to the right place, friend. We'll be going over exactly how to defeat each of Beyond's ferocious boss characters, starting right here with the hulking Space Pirate boss, Aberax, who you'll come across in the Galactic Federation UTO Research Center.

How to Beat Aberax

Aberax might look daunting, but this first boss is a cakewalk compared to some of the beasties you’ll be facing later.

Focus on the blue ‘nodes’ popping out of Aberax; you’ll need to lock onto its body and manually aim to hit them. Occasionally, they’ll either turn gold to indicate the activation of temporary armour, or Aberax will deliberately block them with its shields. Just wait for the right moment and fire at will.

When the two nodes are destroyed, Aberax will open up its mid-section and reveal a larger node. Shoot this with your Power Beam and missiles until its health is cut down by a third. At this point, Aberax will stagger and replenish his nodes.

Repeat the process two more times. Note that Aberax will have three nodes in the second phase, then four in the third.

Aberax has several attacks to watch out for. When aiming for the nodes, it will occasionally shoot projectiles from them. Similarly, Aberax may produce ‘balls’ that it will throw in your direction. Simply dash to the left or right to avoid these.

Aberax may also send a small shockwave across the ground, so if this happens, just jump (or double-jump, to be safe) to avoid this. While the main node is exposed, it may also send out a wall of energy that will be impossible to avoid by jumping. Instead, drop into morph ball mode and it will pass right over you.

That’s about it! Three rounds of node-popping, and Aberax will be down.

Aberax is no match for us, huh? If you need a bit more help, then check out our full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Walkthrough for more hints and tips.