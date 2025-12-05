Welcome back to the next section in our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond boss guides.

Here, we'll be taking on Sylux for a second time in Volt Forge. They just don't know when to quit, huh? If you're struggling with this one — and Sylux is no pushover, to be fair — then you've come to the right place. We'll go through exactly how to beat this boss and grab the Energy Tank reward at the end.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - How to Beat Sylux (02)

This fight with Sylux is actually pretty similar to our first encounter. You'll want to keep an eye on their familiar attacks, like the regular shots from their weapon, the charging melee swing, the shockwave, and the homing projectiles. If you want a full breakdown on our earlier method, check out our guide on How to Beat Sylux (01).