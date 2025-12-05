Welcome, bounty hunter, to the penultimate boss in our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond boss guide!

The Varmis is a large, hulking creature found in Sol Valley, and it'll snatch up one of the all-important Mech Parts before you have a chance to get it. So let's work together and get it back, shall we?

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - How to Beat Varmis

Varmis isn't too difficult at all, to be honest, especially considering it's such a late-game encounter.

The huge creature will burst out of the sand at a distance and charge towards Samus. Simply dash out of the way while riding Vi-O-La, then target the large weak spot on its tail when you can get it back in your sights.

This won't do any damage on its own, but it'll slow Varmis down enough for you to boost and slide into it.

That's really all there is to this fight. Keep repeating the same process: dodge Varmis' attacks, swiftly spin around to target its tail, then boost into it when it slows down.

When you've dealt enough damage, Varmis will fall to the ground with its mouth wide open. Morph ball into its mouth and drop a Power Bomb next to the Mech Part. Varmis will explode, allowing to to transport the Mech Part back to Base camp.

Pretty easy boss, huh? The last one, however, might be quite different. Check out our full walkthrough for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond if you're in need of any help.