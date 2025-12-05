During your journey across Viewros in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, you'll come across Scout Bots embedded in the ground; one in each major location.

These things are effectively useless for most of the game, but prove critical if you're looking to obtain 100% of all available items. When you nab the Thunder Shot during the main story, you can shoot the Scout Bots, thus revealing any undiscovered items on your in-game map.

If you're keen to find all of these, we've got you covered. So let's take a look.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - All Scout Bot Locations

You'll find it difficult to miss the first Scout Bot, as it's lying directly in front of you when you enter the Ancient Path heading towards the Arboreal Temple.

To jog your memory, the Arboreal Temple is where you picked up the Psychic Glove, so it's pretty early in the game.

The next Scout Bot is located at the bottom of Tower 2 in Volt Forge, lying on the left-hand side of Tower 2 Generator.

Head across to Tower 2 via Vi-O-La, then move down via the elevators until you reach the bottom.

Sol Valley

Upon immediately exiting Volt Forge, turn left and you'll see a raised island separate from the main environment. Use the Psychic Platforms to reach it.

The Scout Bot is found toward the back of the island.

Ice Belt

Toward the start of the Ice Belt region, you'll come across a large clearing called the Snowfield. As you walk down from the Snowfield Accessway, you'll see some wreckage on the right.

The Scout Bot will be partially buried just in front of the wreckage.

Flare Pool

When you obtain the Vi-O-La IC Suit, you can get to the other side of the Lava Lake Bridge.

Over on the right toward the back wall is Flare Pool's Scout Bot.

Great Mines

The Scout Bot in The Great Mines is located near the end of the area, just a couple of rooms before the Omega Griever boss.

In Transit Tunnel E, where you find the cocoon for the Omega Griever, turn left as you immediately enter. You'll see the Scout Bot tucked away in the corner.

And there you have it! Finding the Scout Bots and activating them should help you locate all remaining items with ease. Or you can just follow our full walkthrough. Either way is cool.