Metroid Prime 4: Beyond isn't a particularly short game, but nor is it a long one.

With multiple biomes to explore, a plethora of collectibles to nab, and heaps of enemies and items to scan for your logbook, nailing that 100% completion rating may take a bit of time. How long, exactly? Well, that's what you're here to find out.

How long is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond?

If you want to just focus on the mainline story and not bother with all the additional collectibles, you can probably complete Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in about 10-15 hours.

Your exact time will vary depending on whether you want to augment your abilities with extra Missiles and Energy Tanks as you approach the latter areas of the game, but a lot of items will be made apparent as you make your way through the story.

How long will it take to 100%?

Okay, if you're after absolutely everything in the game, then you're probably looking at close to 20 hours, maybe even 25 if you pace yourself.

So we're talking all items, all logbook scans, all Green Crystals. It's a lot, but the game does introduce a few neat little perks to assist you if you're struggling. Or you can just consult our guides. Up to you!

How does Beyond compare to previous Metroid Prime games?

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's length is honestly pretty comparable to previous mainline entries.

According to How Long to Beat, the lengthiest game in the series is Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, with 100% completion taking about 21.5 hours. The original Metroid Prime is clocked at around 17.5 hours, and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption at roughly 17.5 hours too.

If you want to go even further, Metroid Prime: Hunters will take about 11.5 hours to 100%, while Metroid Prime: Federation Force will take about 18 hours.

Are you racing through Prime 4 at top speed, or are you pacing yourself? Whichever your choice, take a peek at our Walkthrough if you're struggling at all.