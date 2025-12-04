If you're looking to scan every available creature, machine, and data log in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, then you're in luck. This here is our guide on all scan entries found in the game, with each entry linking out to their exact location within the wider Prime 4: Beyond walkthrough.

Scanning absolutely everything is crucial if you want to achieve 100% completion, so you won't want to miss anything. And trust us, there are a select few instances here where if you miss a particular scan, you won't get another shot. Pay close attention to these in particular.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - All Scan Entries

Galactic Federation UTC Research Center

There are a total of 3 scan entries available in the opening prologue section of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Be aware that all of these are missable, so if you don't get them here, you won't get another shot.

Fury Green

There are a total of 38 scan entries in Fury Green across five categories. Two of which can be considered missable. If, however, you miss the main Carvex boss, you can scan it again via a Lamorn hologram located in Fury Green.

Lamorn Lore

Biology

Research

Machines

Galactic Federation

More coming soon..!

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - All Missable Scan Entries

In this section, we'll highlight every missable scan entry in one handy place. Some of these are very easy to miss, so you'll want to really keep an eye out when exploring.

Galactic Federation UTC Research Center

Fury Green

More coming soon..!

FAQs

What's the actual benefit to scanning everything?

Other than ensuring you obtain that coveted 100% completion rating, scanning items and creatures in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond can provide essential context, including lore elements, potential weak points, and how and why certain creatures have thrived on Viewros.

You can go through the game and only scan the absolute essentials, if you wish, but we'd argue you'd be missing out on a great deal of enjoyment if you do this.

So if I don't scan one of the missable entries, is that it..?

It seems so, yes.

This isn't a new thing with Metroid Prime, either. The series has always included one-off creatures that disappear for good once you beat them once. So if you miss these scan entries, you simply won't get another chance unless you either load a previous save file or just start from scratch.

How can I find out which scan I'm missing?

If you're sat scratching your head and wondering "What scan am I missing?", the in-game logbook will at least point you in the right direction.

You can see a complete log of all relevant categories and see which ones are blanked out. Then you can consult our guide to pinpoint the missing scan.

If you're looking for more collectibles in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, including Missile Expansions and Energy Tanks, check out our full walkthrough for more.