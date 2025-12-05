Hello, and welcome to our guide for all Psychic Power Bomb Locations in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The Power Bomb is an extremely late-game upgrade, and so there aren't a huge number of Expansions to pick up in the world of Viewros.
Still, it's worth grabbing what you can, so we've compiled all Psychic Power Bomb Expansions right here, with each entry linking out to the specific location and solution in our main walkthrough. The Power Bombs are also crucial to collecting all Green Energy Crystals, so it's well worth increasing your supply.