Welcome to our Energy Tank Locations guide for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Here, we'll be taking you through every available Energy Tank in the game, linking out their specific locations to our full walkthrough.

Grabbing the Energy Tanks is exceedingly useful, since they add an extra 100 points to Samus' health bar. They're also crucial to obtaining 100% completion, so be sure to make use of this guide if you want to grab them all.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - All Energy Tank Upgrades

More coming soon..!

FAQs

Do I have to pick up the Energy Tanks?

Well, no, you don't have to pick them up, but we certainly recommend doing so.

Some of the enemies in Beyond are no pushovers, so you'll want to boost your health at every available opportunity. The boss characters in particular can sometimes take off close to 100 health points with just one hit, so it's well worth seeking out the Energy Tanks.

If you're after 100% completion, then yes, you'll need to find them all.

Can you lose the Energy Tanks?

No. When you gain an Energy Tank, it will permanently increase your health.

Look after your health, folks!