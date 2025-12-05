If you're familiar with the Metroid Prime series, then you'll know that the mainline games typically feature a secret ending upon 100% completion. These generally aren't huge additions to the overall narrative, but rather a neat little bonus; a pat on the back for seeing all there is to see from developer Retro Studios.

So you're probably wondering whether Metroid Prime 4: Beyond also features a secret ending, right? Well, you've come to the right place. We'll cover the ending for the game right here, including any potential 'secret' additions you can expect to see.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Is there a secret ending?

In short, yes, there's a secret ending.

Much like previous entries in the series, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond rewards you for achieving 100% completion – meaning you've located all Scan Entries, all Missile Expansions, all Energy Tanks, and more.

Both endings for the game can be accessed via the Gallery option in the main menu if you wish to view them again.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's Secret Ending - What Happens?

Are you sure you want to know?

Okay, then. It goes without saying that this section will include heavy spoilers for the game's secret ending. Don't say we didn't warn you...

...

After the credits roll upon completion of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Samus will find herself in a vast rural area that's equal parts desolate and tranquil. It kinda looks like the opening environment from Death Stranding, if that helps to formulate a picture in your mind.

Having gained the Memory Fruit from locating the Green Energy Crystals on Viewros, Samus will plant it into the ground. It'll immediately germinate, with a small tree sprouting up from the ground.

In planting the Memory Fruit, Samus also loses the white Legacy Suit gained during the latter stages of the game, reverting back to her usual Varia Suit.

In the normal ending, we see Samus in her Varia Suit for the entirety of the cutscene. However, if you achieve 100% completion, the secret ending will show Samus without her helmet – kinda like the secret ending for the original Metroid Prime.

Samus will hang the tag that Reger Tokabi threw at her during the final fight with Sylux, but that's pretty much it. She'll walk away, and the game will end.

Do you get anything else for achieving 100% completion?

Yes!

During the game, Samus will experience brief flashbacks to an epic battle between the Galactic Federation and the Space Pirates. We don't get a whole lot of context behind this, but one of the later flashbacks reveals a key connection between Sylux and Samus.

When you achieve 100% completion, the full, unedited flashback cutscene will be available to view in the Gallery. While there are no major narrative reveals here that weren't already present in the fragmented flashbacks, it nevertheless provides even more clarity regarding Sylux's character.

Alternatively, if you want to watch the cutscene but don't want to spend time getting that 100% completion rating, you can scan the Sylux amiibo and view it immediately.