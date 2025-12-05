Welcome to our guide on all Vi-O-La Boost Tank Locations for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. As you'll no doubt be aware at this point, Vi-O-La is essential to traversing the vast world of Sol Valley, and sometimes you'll want to just get from A to B as fast as humanly possible.

Pressing 'B' when your boost tank is full lets you significantly increase your speed, if only for a brief amount of time. To increase the number of times you can do this, then, you'll want to find the Vi-O-La Boost Tanks, with each adding one more boost to your beloved motorbike.

We'll go through all Boost Tank upgrades here, with each entry linking out to their exact location in our full walkthrough, with details on what items you'll need to obtain them.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - All Vi-O-La Boost Tank Upgrades

Sol Valley

All Boost Tank Upgrades can be found in Sol Valley itself, though each requires a different weapon to access, so you won't be able to gather them all straight away. Click on each entry to see where to find it, along with which elemental weapon you'll need.

FAQs

How can I speed up the recovery for my boosts?

Even when you've obtained all Boost Tank upgrades, you'll need to wait for the meter to recover if you go a little trigger-happy on the boost button.

This can take a little while on its own, but if you find the Kyuveria plant dotted around Sol Valley (and you will – there are loads of them), you can smash into it to instantly recover one boost meter.

Alternatively, if you have the Samus & Vi-O-La amiibo, you can tap this to instantly speed up your boost recovery. You can only use it once per day, and if you happen to enter one of the game's major regions, it'll cancel out the effect. Only use it if you know you're going to be spending a significant chunk of time in Sol Valley.