Great Mines 1
Hello, welcome back to our full walkthrough for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

This time, we're heading into The Great Mines to obtain our fourth and final Master Teleporter Key. This is it, folks. The end is (kind of) in sight. The Great Mines is a dangerous place, full of nasty enemies along with what might be the most ferocious boss of the entire game. Be ready.

Let's get started.

The Great Mines Walkthrough

In Sol Valley, head to The Great Mines; it'll be marked on your map in the north-east corner.

When you reach the mines, a cutscene will trigger. You'll need to use the Spider Track to get across the gap, but don't go over just yet. Instead, jump off the side. Trust us!

Shot Expansion #21

Great Mines 2
Underneath the bridge, you'll see a bunch of grapple points. Use the grapple to swing across and grab the Shot Expansion. Okay, now head back up and go across the Spider Track. Press the terminal on the other side to extend the bridge.

Use the next terminal to activate the terminal, then take it down.

When you reach the bottom, activate the terminal to open the door to The Great Mines.

Scan Entry: Winged Lizard

Great Mines 3
You'll see some creatures flying around the area; these are Winged Lizards. Scan one!

Missile Expansion #25

Great Mines 4
Walk around to the right and jump over the gap. Take the Spider Track up. Jump over the next two gaps and jump down the next Spider Track. Hop over the next gap and you'll see a third Spider Track going up. Take this up to grab the Missile Expansion.

Work your way back around until you see a Spider Track leading across the huge gap. Take this across, then use the spinner at the end to extend the bridge.

Allow Armstrong and Duke to pull the Energy Lock apart, then shoot its centre with the Thunder Shot. Head through the door into the Entry Tunnel.

Take the door on the left, then go straight ahead for the Save Station. Now exit and take the door on the left into the Command Center.

Scan the terminal in the middle to gain the Area Map. Now use the bomb slot to open the door on the right.

Scan Entry: Spin Dartwing

Great Mines 5
Immediately drop out of morph ball mode, then scan the Spin Dartwings hanging from the ceiling before they dash at you.

Head through the door into Transit Tunnel A, then keep going into the Drilling Site.

Scan and activate the terminal over on the right.

Head around to the back of the large drill and morph ball into the end. Boost around clockwise to power it up.

After the cutscene, jump up the platforms and use the lasso to pull the drill into a vertical position. Now get ready for a fight.

Scan Entry: Maul Griever

Great Mines 6
Two Griever variants will attack, so scan them both. The first and more populous is the Maul Griever.

Scan Entry: Griever Bomber

Great Mines 7
The Griever Bombers are easy to spot thanks to their green glow. Watch out, though - if they get too close, they'll explode.

During the fight, if either Duke or Armstrong gets downed, go into psychic mode and hold 'L' next to them to heal them back to full health.

When the drill successfully burrows through the floor, jump down.

Scan Entry: Matareetta

Great Mines 8
Move through the cave until you see the Matareetta. Scan one of them.

Head through the door and use missiles on the blockage in front of you. More Maul Grievers and Griever Bombers will attack, so fend them off.

Scan Entry: Pop Crawler

Great Mines 9
Head through the next door and you'll see a curious creature pop out of the ground. Scan it, then shoot it a few times to dispatch it.

Shoot the small bulbs at the end, then the larger one when it opens up. Jump down the hole.

Shoot the bulb in front, then use the Control Beam to guide a shot up through the hole in the left of the ceiling. Aim it towards the second bulb inside. Do the same for the hole on the right, then blast the main bulb when it opens up.

Jump down again.

Scan Entry: Snare Weed

Great Mines 10
You'll see some purple weeds ahead. Scan this, then shoot to cause them to shrink back into the ground.

Use the lasso on the blockage ahead. Continue through, shooting the Snare Weeds in your way. Clear the next blockage, then jump down.

Scan Entry: Cave Shren

Great Mines 11
After the brief cutscene, scan the Cave Shrens that appear in front of you.

Head through the door and fire missiles at the next blockage. Fight the Grievers that descend upon you. Jump across the short gap and turn around.

Scan Entry: Crystal Crawler

Great Mines 12
You'll see a couple of Crystal Crawlers on the walls opposite, so scan one of them. You can now also use them to grapple across the gap.

Missile Expansion #26

Great Mines 13
When you successfully cross the gap using the Crystal Crawlers, you'll come to your next Missile Expansion. Grab it, then grapple your way back.

Use the lasso on the next blockage, then head through the door and into Construction Site.

Scan Entry: Cave Roach

Great Mines 14
Work your way around the Construction Site and you'll see some cute little Cave Roaches at the end. Scan one of them!

Now use a Fire Shot on the webbing above. Drop a morph ball bomb and psychically throw it into the slot above. Move through the door and the following corridor until you reach the Cave Eater, a very useful vehicle. Get rid of the webbing on its controls, then scan it.

You'll now need to provide cover for Armstrong while she uses the Cave Eater to get through to the next area. Just keep moving and shooting, and those Grievers will be toast.

When Armstrong gets through, head through the door and say your goodbyes.

In Transit Junction, there's a Save Station on the right, so use it if you wish. Now head through to Main Shaft - Level 2 by removing the webbing covering the door and moving through the morph ball tunnel.

Jump over the gaps, then go left at the large elevator shaft. Turn left again and scan the purple haze to reveal a Psychic Boost Rail.

Shot Expansion #22

Great Mines 15
Use the Boost Rail to hurtle around the environment and grab your next Shot Expansion.

Now use the combination of Tether Nodes and Spider Tracks to reach the other side of the Main Shaft room. Grapple over the gap, then use the spinner to extend the bridge.

Energy Tank #12

Great Mines 16
You'll see some Psychic Platforms by the bridge. Scan these to materialise them, and jump across to grab the Energy Tank.

Head through the door and go straight through Transit Tunnel D to reach the Quarry. Move forwards to trigger a cutscene.

Scan Entry: Maul Griever Brute

Great Mines 17
He's a big boy! Scan the Brute, then defeat it with combinations of your Charge Shot, Thunder Shot, and more. VUE-995 will join you partway through the fight, so that's nice!

When you're done, let VUE-995 clear the blockage, then head through the door into Easing Tunnel.

Boost up the half-pipe to reach the Spider Track. Work your way around and use boost on the large screws to remove the structure from the ceiling. When it drops, a bunch of Grievers will attack, so get rid of them.

Scan the structure to allow VUE-995 to remove the blockage.

Power Suit Upgrade - Super Missile

Great Mines 18
Fire a missile at the glass, then go into the structure and grab the Super Missile.

Missile Expansion #27

Great Mines 19
Use the Super Missile on the blue crystals on the wall to destroy them. Inside is your next Missile Expansion.

Head back into the Quarry and use the Super Missile on the blue crystal wall at the back. Head through and work your way through the corridor.

You'll wind up in Crystal Crevice.

Shot Expansion #23

Great Mines 20
Before you use the Crystal Crawlers in front of you, turn around and target the one directly above. Now hp over the platforms to get your next Shot Expansion.

When you're done, you can just jump down to reach the other side. Turn around and use a Super Missile on the broken platform to your left. This will fall down and allow VUE-995 to follow you. Scan the blockage at the end to command VUE-995 to remove it.

Remove the next blockage with your grapple, then jump down the hole.

Scan Entry: Goura Ghaspore

Great Mines 21
Move through the door and follow the corridor around. You'll eventually find a Goura Ghaspore, a powered-up version of an early enemy from Fury Green. Scan it.

Keep moving through the tunnels until you come to the Main Nest. Move forwards and scan the blockage ahead. Before VUE-995 can get to it, you're both attacked by another Maul Griever Brute. Get rid of it just like you did with the earlier one.

Now quickly move through the next few tunnels, fending off Grievers along the way. Eventually, you'll reach the Chasm. After an intense fight with the Grievers, you and VUE-995 will go your separate ways.

When you're on the other side of the Chasm, pull the hatch with the lasso and morph ball through the tunnel ahead.

Move through Main Shaft - Level 3 and touch the hologram on the large door. On the other side, you'll see a massive Griever cocoon. Uh oh...

If you turn left immediately at this point, you'll spot the Scout Bot for The Great Mines. Since you have the Thunder Shot, you might as well activate it there and then.

Missile Expansion #28

Great Mines 22
Go through into Transit Tunnel E. On the right, you'll see a hatch that you can rip open with the lasso. Drop down into morph ball mode and work your way left to grab the next Missile Expansion.

Go back out, then take the opposite door to save your game.

Head straight through Transit Tunnel F and into the Crystal Extraction room. You'll see a Sacred Shrine ahead, but you're going to have to fight something big to get to it...

Scan Entry: Omega Griever

Great Mines 23
Yes, it's the Omega Griever! Get ready for a pretty nasty fight, but first, make sure to scan it.

Now, if you need help with this one, then do check out our guide on How to Beat Omega Griever.

Power Suit Upgrade: Psychic Power Bomb

Great Mines 24
When you're done, you can go ahead and grab the next Power Suit Upgrade: the exceedingly destructive Psychic Power Bomb.

When the Sacred Shrine reappears, drop into morph ball mode and lay down a power bomb in the middle of the four lights. Look up into the light as usual, then move forward to grab the Master Teleporter Key.

Use a power bomb on the door to leave the Crystal Extraction room. Head to the Save Station and save your game.

We'll make our way out of The Great Mines for the time being, but we'll be coming back for some more items shortly. Use a Super Missile on the Enhanced Lock Unit in the elevator shaft, then power it up with a Power Bomb.

Touch the terminal and watch the following cutscene.

Shot Expansion #24

Great Mines 25
When you're back out in Sol Valley, you'll see an Enhanced Lock unit above the elevator for The Great Mines that you can blast off with a Super Missile. Grapple up, blast off the panel, then morph ball through the tunnel to find the Shot Expansion.

Now head back into The Great Mines. We know, we know, we just left. But we want 100% completion, right?

We'll whip through these quickly, so pay attention to the rooms listed in each entry.

Shot Expansion #25

Great Mines 26
Head to the Command Center first of all.

You'll see a container suspended from the ceiling. Use your lasso to pull the cover off and reveal a Shot Expansion inside.

Missile Expansion #29

Great Mines 27
Move through to Transit Tunnel A. You'll see an Enhanced Lock Unit on the right, so use your Super Missile to blast it open, then go through and grab the Missile Expansion.

Shot Expansion #26

Great Mines 28
Go down to the next floor and head to Garnbocask Site B.

Use a Power Bomb on the hardened blockage to the right, then jump through and pick up the Shot Expansion.

Missile Expansion #30

Great Mines 29
Go down to the next floor and make your way to Transit Tunnel B. You'll see another Enhanced Lock Unit amongst the debris. Get rid of it with a Super Missile, then get the Missile Expansion.

Shot Expansion #27

Great Mines 30
Work your way back to the Quarry, where we first met the Maul Griever Brute. Use a Super Missile on the Enhanced Lock Unit to the right. Pull the hatch off the morph ball tunnel inside, then work your way around.

You'll need to bomb the slots to change the direction of the tunnels, eventually working your way around to the Shot Expansion.

Missile Expansion #31

Great Mines 31
Next to the Quarry is the Easing Tunnel. Use the Power Bomb on the slot to the right. A vehicle will rise up from underground. So jump onto it and get rid of the crystals with a Super Missile. Now grab the Missile Expansion.

Power Bomb Expansion #1

Great Mines 32
Go down to the next level. In the first room, the Power Pit, turn around and shoot the webbing with your Fire Shot. Morph ball through, then use a Power Bomb on the blockage. Grab the Power Bomb Expansion.

Now head to the Main Next Tunnel and use a Power Bomb on the hardened wall.

Work your way into the Chasm Tunnel.

Energy Tank #13

Great Mines 33
Use Fire Shot on the webbing. Drop into morph ball mode and work your way around the maze in Chasm Tunnel, using a combination of boost ball, the Tether Nodes, and bombs. You'll find the Energy Tank at the top.

Shot Expansion #28

Great Mines 34
Head to Main Shaft - Level 3.

Before you get to the elevator, head right and you'll see a target on the wall. Shoot it to reveal a Spider Track. This won't be active for long, so head up and onto the roof before it deactivates.

From there, use the Control Beam to hit the target again. Quickly work your way up the Spider Track to gain your next Shot Expansion.

That's it for The Great Mines! And as luck would have it, we're right by the elevator. Take it back up into Sol Valley.

Now let's head to Volt Forge and mop up the remaining items there.

Shot Expansion #29

Great Mines 42
First, head to the Tower 2 Generator and hit the Scout Bot with a Thunder Shot for a proper look at the item locations on your map.

While you're there, you'll see a Spider Track on the wall. Use the psychic abilities to reveal the Tether Nodes, then make your way across to the platform on the far side. The Shot Expansion will be in a box.

Missile Expansion #32

Great Mines 35
Head up to the top of Tower 2 via the morph ball elevator, then head down to Processing.

There's a spinner in the centre of the room. Use it to reveal a Missile Expansion.

Shot Expansion #30

Great Mines 40
Head further down and into Storage.

Jump on top of one of the containers around the outer edge of the room. Use this to reach the grapple point in the middle, then swing over to the Shot Expansion on the platform.

Shot Expansion #31

Great Mines 37
Just over the corridor in Tower 2: Elevator 3, you'll see a Shot Expansion hidden in the ceiling above the elevator. Pull the cover with your lasso, then use the morph ball to squeeze in and grab it.

Shot Expansion #32

Great Mines 36
Down in Archives, pull the latches on the suspended containers to cause them to drop to the floor. Jump up and pull the latch off the highest container to open its door and reveal the Shot Expansion.

Now head straight down to Certification in Tower 3.

Missile Expansion #33

Great Mines 38
Use the lasso on the hatch to your immediate right when you enter Certification. When it's open, hit the target with several Thunder Shots. This will open the hatch and reveal the Missile Expansion.

Missile Expansion #34

Great Mines 41
Walk down to the door leading to Facility Core. On your right is a weakened wall, so use your missile to destroy it. Open the psychic container inside and grab the Missile Expansion.

Head on over to the bottom of Tower 1. From there, go to the Collapsed Catwalk.

Shot Expansion #33

Great Mines 39
At the bottom of the Collapsed Catwalk, use the lasso to pull the cover off a small, morph ball-sized vent. Work your way through, dealing with the Maintenance Tank on the way with bombs. Eventually, you'll roll into the Shot Expansion.

Shot Expansion #34

Great Mines 43
Make your way to the Manufacturing Floor.

Let the machines take you up a floor by dropping into morph ball mode and rolling into the relevant slot. As you roll around the edge, you'll come across a Spider Track.

Take this into the centre of the room. You'll enter a cylindrical chamber. Roll up the sides in Spider Ball mode, avoiding the electricity as you go. The Shot Expansion will be at the top

Missile Expansion #35

Great Mines 44
For the last remaining item in Volt Forge, head back to Facility Approach. The Missile Expansion can be found in a container toward the Vi-O-La tunnel. Just walk around to its backside and you'll see it. Easy, huh?

That'll about do it for this section. Next time, we'll collect our last remaining items from Fury Green, Sol Valley, and Flare Pool. Then, we'll collect the Galactic Federation Mech Parts necessary to gain access to Chrono Tower.

Nearly at the end now, everybody. Excited? Make sure to check out our full walkthrough for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond if you're after some more hints and tips.