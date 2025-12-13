Capcom had a big presence at this year's Game Awards, and to go out with a bang, the company is celebrating its games with a special "limited time" sale, offering up to 85% off select titles.
So, if you're looking for a deal on Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, or something else in Capcom's game library, here's what's currently on offer on the Switch and Switch 2 eShop:
UK eShop deals
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - £26.24
- Capcom Fighting Collection - £12.49
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - £19.99
- Street Fighter 6 - £17.49
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - £7.99
- Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny - £16.24
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - £17.49
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - £16.49
- Monster Hunter Stories - £8.24
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - £15.99
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - £8.24
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - £16.49
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 - £10.55
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 - £10.55
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - £8.24
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - £8.24
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - £8.24
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - £13.19
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - £12.20
- Monster Hunter Rise - £6.99
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - £8.24
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - £8.24
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - £7.99
- Resident Evil 6 - £7.99
- Resident Evil 5 - £7.99
- Devil May Cry 2 - £7.99
- Devil May Cry - £7.99
- Resident Evil - £7.99
- Resident Evil 4 - £7.99
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - £4.24
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - £9.89
- Onimusha: Warlords - £7.99
- Mega Man 11 - £3.74
- Okami HD - £7.99
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - £6.39
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - £6.39
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - £8.24
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - £2.99
- Resident Evil Revelations - £6.39
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - £6.39
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - £8.99
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - £3.95
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers - £17.49
US eShop deals
- Street Fighter 6 - $19.99
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $19.99
- Monster Hunter Stories - $9.99
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $19.99
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $9.99
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $9.99
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $9.99
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $14.99
- Monster Hunter Rise - $7.99
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99
- Devil May Cry - $9.99
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99
- Resident Evil - $9.99
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99
- Mega Man 11 - $4.49
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $9.99
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $4.99
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $4.99
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99
- Monster Hunter Stories Deluxe Collection - $24.49
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - Winters' Expansion - $9.99
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe - $17.49
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $9.99
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $10.99
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - $5.99
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition - $19.99
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition - $13.99