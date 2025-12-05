In the next chapter of our boss guide for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, we'll be covering your first encounter with Sylux (did you really think you'd only face them once?.

This is a supremely satisfying one-on-one fight with an enemy that has, until this point, remained in the shadows. They're no pushover too, so check out the solution below to defeat Sylux while keeping your own health intact as much as possible.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - How to Beat Sylux (01)

The first fight against Sylux isn’t too demanding, but there are a few attacks to watch out for.

The good news is that Sylux is frequently exposed to damage, so simply unleash a load of beams and missiles to cut down their health.

In terms of attacks, you’ll want to watch out for when Sylux rushes in and swipes at you. You can quickly dash to the side to avoid this. Similarly, they’ll occasionally launch homing missiles, so you'll want to either dodge these or shoot at them to replenish health or ammo.

Sylux can also send a shockwave across the ground, so jump over this at the right moment to prevent damage. They may also fire an energy beam in a line, so your best bet here is to drop into morph ball mode to avoid it.

Watch for when Sylux soars up into the air. They'll unload a bunch of projectiles in an arc, so just keep an eye on them and move out of the way.

Their final attack in this encounter is a rapid spinning move that will see them zoom around the arena and bounce off walls (and you, if you get in the way). Your beams and missiles won't work here, so drop into morph ball mode and lay down some bombs to blast Sylux as they move over them.

Just keep on the move and you’ll be fine. Keep pressing your own attack and you’ll empty Sylux’s health bar in no time.

When Sylux is down, you'll gain a sweet new Energy Tank.

That's it for Round One of Samus Vs. Sylux. For more tips and tricks, check out our full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond walkthrough.