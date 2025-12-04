Welcome to our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond guide on all available Missile Expansions! If past entries have taught us anything, it's that Missile Expansions are bloomin' everywhere in Metroid, so we'll be going through all of them right here, with each entry linking out to their locations in the main walkthrough.

Missile Expansions are not only crucial to obtaining 100% completion, but they're also very handy in dispatching your enemies. They have a loose lock-on effect, so if you fire one whilst locking onto an enemy, they'll home in automatically.

So let's dive straight in...

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - All Missile Expansions

Fury Green

More coming soon..!

FAQs



How many missiles does each expansion provide?

Each Missile Expansion grants you an additional 10 missiles in your arsenal. Pretty generous really, considering how often you'll need to use them.

Can I complete the game without getting any Missile Expansions?

Technically, yes, you can complete the game without picking up a single Missile Expansion, but it'd be exceedingly difficult.

Metroid bosses can be exceptionally menacing and take a heck of a lot of damage before being defeated. Missiles can help you a great deal, but if you're looking for a challenge, then heck, go for it.

Metroid bosses can be exceptionally menacing and take a heck of a lot of damage before being defeated. Missiles can help you a great deal, but if you're looking for a challenge, then heck, go for it.