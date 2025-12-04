The next boss in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond sees you come face-to-face with Carvex, the guardian of the Master Teleporter Key in Fury Green.

This encounter isn't too difficult, but it does require adept use of the Control Beam. So if you're struggling, we've got the right solution here to take down this beast.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - How To Beat Carvex

Defeating Carvex is all about targeting its vines.

So target the enlargement on its vine and shoot until it's destroyed. This same area will now glow blue. Carry on shooting until the vine is completely destroyed.

While you’re doing this, Carvex will attack in a couple of ways. It will send out Pollen Sacs to crash into you, so shoot them to burst them.

It will also swing its vine on the ground, so jump at the right moment to avoid it completely.

When the vine is gone, Carvex itself will open up, revealing the fused Metroid inside. Shoot this with your beam and missiles to deal damage, taking off roughly a quarter of Carvex’s health. While you’re doing this, spikes will rise from the ground, so dash to either side to avoid them.

Now, two vines will sprout up, so destroy the coating on each individually. When they’re gone, use your Control Beam to target both vines at the same time. Remember how Link had to use his Boomerang in The Wind Waker to take out the Kalle Demos? Same kinda thing here.

Once that’s done, repeat the same process to damage Carvex by shooting the Metroid within, avoiding spikes as you do so.

On the next go around, three vines will sprout up, so just repeat the same process. Keep in mind that if you destroy one vine but fail to destroy the others, it will sprout back up with its coating intact again.

During the final phase, you’ll still only need to deal with three vines, but this time, a bunch of branches will surround the arena, making navigation with the Control Beam slightly trickier. Take your time and you’ll be fine.

When the Metroid is exposed one last time, unleash hell until Carvex is dead.

Well done!

That wasn't so bad, was it? If you need help with anything else, check out our full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond walkthrough.