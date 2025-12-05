Welcome back to our boss guide for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

You've reached the 'end' of Volt Forge, which means it's time to face off against Xelios and grab your next Master Teleporter Key. Defeating this futuristic mech is all about consistency and slowly chipping away its health with quick charge shots and bursts of fire from your power beam.

So let's get into it.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - How to Beat Xelios

So, you'll notice that Xelios is covered by hexagonal plates, so you'll need to destroy these to reach its inner core.

Some of the plates will grow green, so these are the ones you'll want to target. Lock onto Xelios and manually aim your gun toward the plates. Hit them a few times to destroy them, or use a charged shot to take out several in one go.

When the core is exposed, fire consistently to deplete Xelios' health, either with normal shots, charged shots, or missiles. The plates surrounding Xelios will replenish after a while, so you'll need to target these again and repeat the process.

Xelios also has a bunch of pretty devastating attacks to watch out for. The worst is a projectile that holds Samus in place. If you can't get out, Xelios will attack you with electricity, draining your health significantly. If this happens, drop down into morph ball mode and lay a bomb. This will free Samus and allow you to get out of reach.

Like previous boss characters, Xelios can also send out a shockwave by burrowing into the ground. Just jump over it.

Get ready to dash again, because Xelios can also fire out huge balls of energy that will loosely home in on Samus' location. A quick dash at the last moment can ensure you avoid this.

Keep destroying the plates and keep chipping away at Xelios' health. You'll get there, bounty hunter.

That's it for ol' Xelios! Well done. Now, if you need any more help with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, check out our full walkthrough.