Welcome, folks, to our guide on all Mech Part locations for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

This is the home stretch in terms of the overall story. Locating the Mech Parts and sending them back to Base Camp is a crucial step in gaining access to the game's final location: Chrono Tower. Before you can send them back, however, you'll need the Transporter Chip. This is found by visiting Reger Tokabi, who has temporarily set up camp outside the entrance to Flare Pool.

Once you have the Transporter Key, you'll need to make use of your key abilities to uncover the Mech Parts found throughout Sol Valley and the wider world of Viewros. Each entry here will link out to the specific location and solution within our full walkthrough.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - All Galactic Federation Mech Parts



Once you've sent all of the mech parts back to Base Camp, head on back and trigger a conversation with your Galactic Federation friends. At this point, the game will warn you that there's no turning back if you wish to proceed, so be sure to complete any outstanding tasks before you head to the final location.

That wasn't too bad as far as fetch quests go, right? If you need more help as you head toward the final boss, check out our full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond walkthrough.