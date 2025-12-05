Hello, and welcome back to our full walkthrough for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. In this section, we'll be going through Flare Pool to grab our third of four Master Teleporter Keys.

This place is dangerous; full of machines that are simply itching to take you down. Don't worry, though, we'll guide you through as best we can. And if you're after 100% of items and scans, we'll have all of that covered too. So let's get cracking.

Flare Pool Walkthrough

When you've made your way to the wall of lava blocking your path, use the Ice Shot to freeze it, then fire a missile to destroy the blockage. Head on through, then use the morph ball spinner to stop any further lava from flowing down from the ceiling.

Head on through to Shoreline Access.

Missile Expansion #19

Before you go through to the Lava Lake Bridge, you'll see lava flowing down over on the left. Freeze it, destroy it, then jump on through to grab your next Missile Expansion.

In Lava Lake Bridge, head down to the lava atop Vi-O-La and drive over it. Vi-O-La will automatically enter 'IC Mode' and float over the lava.

Disembark on the right side of the lava when you reach the back of the room. Take note of the Scout Bot lurking on the ground toward the back of the area.

Scan Entry: Tether Node

On the wall at the back, you'll see a spherical ball of energy. Scan it to reveal the Tether Node. You'll need to use these when you obtain the Spider Ball ability later on.

Scan the purple haze next to the lava to reveal a Psychic Boost Rail.

Shot Expansion #10

Boost into the Psychic Boost Rail while in morph ball mode. It will send you hurtling around the Lava Lake Bridge until you hit your next Shot Expansion.

Head on over to the left side of the room and go through the door into Service Elevator. Scan the terminal to activate the elevator, then go up.

Go around the Undercarriage and you'll receive a Galactic Federation Distress Signal. Use the Fire Shot on the grating to your right and morph ball through. In Ventilation Works, use the Spinner to open the passageway and head on through.

Deal with the Lamorn Beam Turret, and fire a missile at the broken window. Jump through and back into Ventilation Works. Use the boost ball to reach the other side, then go through the door. Scan the terminal to activate the next elevator and go up.

Take the door on the right into Inspection Station, then move on through to Entry Bay.

Scan Entry: Heavy Maintenance Tank

A short cutscene will trigger to introduce you to the Heavy Maintenance Tank. Scan it, then defeat it.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Delivery Status'

There's a cheeky Lamorn Data Log hidden in the Entry Day. Just as you enter, turn right. Just to the right of a delivery truck is a small counter. The Data Log can be found there.

When you're done, take the door on the right and follow the corridor around to locate a Save Station. Save your game.

Now take the door on the left in Entry Bay and follow the corridor around. In the Boiler Room, you'll see a morph ball tunnel on the left, so go on through and you'll emerge by the Lamorn Lava Heat Boiler. Take the next morph ball tunnel on the other side.

Scan Entry: Ezra Duke

Enjoy the cutscene introducing Ezra Duke. When it's done, make sure to scan him. Scan the terminal beside him, then press 'A' next to it.

A morph ball spinner will activate over by the Heat Boiler. Go back through the tunnel and use the morph ball boost in the spinner. You'll now need to use the Ice Shot on the blocks of fire in the boiler. When the boiler starts spinning, drop down into morph ball mode to avoid the fire.

When you're done, head back out into the Entry Bay with Duke in tow. A cutscene will trigger to reveal that another Trooper, Nora Armstrong, needs assistance. Take a left in the Entry Bay and head to the large circular door. Press 'A' on the left terminal, and Duke will take the right.

Head through the corridor and use the next dual door.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Extraction Process'

When you enter Energy Extraction, look to your left and you'll see your next Lamorn Data Log on the counter. Scan it.

Now walk to the right and scan the terminal to activate the small elevator. Take it up. Deal with the Lamorn Beam Turret, then scan and activate the terminal to open up a vent in the room. Fire a missile at the grating next to you, then guide your Control Beam through to hit the target in the vent.

A shutter will open by Duke, so go back down and head through the door.

Head through the door on the left into the Map Station and scan the terminal to get the Area Map.

Now go back and turn left. Take the door into Energy Injection.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Injection Process'

Work your way up and around the Energy Injection room. On the other side, you'll find a Lamorn Data Log on the counter to your left.

Now scan the terminal to activate the elevator and take it up.

After the short cutscene, the Psy-Bots littered around the area will awaken. You've already scanned these ones, so just focus on defeating them.

More will show up as you head up the ramps, so just keep dispatching them before activating the elevator at the top.

Head through the door at the top to enter the Overseer Room. Now take the door on the left into the Storage Room.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Facility Shutdown'

Work your way around the central structure and you'll see a Lamorn Data Log on the counter. Congrats, this is the last Lamorn Data Log of the game!

Energy Tank #6

Next to the Data Log is a Psychic Container, so follow the pattern with your psychic powers to unlock it. Now grab the Energy Tank.

Go back into the Overseer Room and through the door on the left to access the Control Room Bridge. Defeat the two Psy-Bot Soldiers.

Scan Entry: Psy-Bot Gunner

A Psy-Bot Gunner will now enter the fray. Scan it, then unleash Ice Shots to freeze it in place and keep firing your standard Power Beam to defeat it.

Another will emerge flanked by two Psy-Bot Shields. Befeat the Shield variants first, then focus your firepower on the Gunner. When you're done, head through the door.

Scan Entry: Heavy Lamorn Beam Turret

Upon entering the Control Room, a Heavy Lamorn Beam Turret will pop out of the ceiling ahead. Scan it, then use a combination of Ice Shots and Charge Shots to take it down.

More Psy-Bot Soldiers will emerge, so defeat these too.

Scan the console at the front to trigger a cutscene. You'll gain an Area Map.

Head through to the North Tram Dock, then take a left to save your game. Now take the opposite door in the Control Room to the South Tram Dock.

Hop into the tram, then scan and activate the terminal. After the next cutscene, exit the tram and head through the door at the end of the corridor.

Scan Entry: Nora Armstrong

You've reached Nora Armstrong! After she's done fawning over Samus in the cutscene, make sure to scan her.

Drop down to the floor below in the South Clamp, then scan the hatch in the central structure. Use the lasso to pull off the cover, then morph ball into the opening. Use boost in a clockwise direction to power up the structure.

Head back into the tram from here. After the cutscene, head through the next door into the North Clamp. Here, scan the Maintenance Elevator Hatch at the back of the room, then Armstrong and Duke will open it up.

Take it down via the morph ball. Then roll into the central structure. Bomb the lower slot to activate platforms on which you can reach the upper bomb slot. You're on a timer here, so be quick and bomb the upper slot ASAP.

Now head back up the hatch.

Repeat the process from the South Clamp. Pull the cover off the opening, morph ball into the structure, then boost in a clockwise direction.

Hop back into the tram again. On your journey, a mysterious flying machine will attack. After a crash landing, you'll want to save your game again.

Now head back out onto the Control Room Bridge.

Scan Entry: Hover Shuttle Transport

Make sure to scan the Hover Shuttle Transport! If you miss this, that's it, you won't see it again.

This is a mini-boss of sorts, so you'll have plenty of time to scan it. In the meantime, focus your firepower on the obvious weak spot on the front of the Shuttle. Use a combination of quick Power Beam shots and missiles.

When you damage the Shuttle enough, it'll swap to the other side of the bridge. Keep dashing to avoid its attacks, and dispatch any Psy-Bot Soldiers that enter the fight.

When you're done, morph ball down into the tunnel and follow it around until you're able to bomb a slot. This will send you hurtling back to the Entry Bay.

Scan Entry: Psy-Bot Shocker

A Psy-Bot Shocker will appear as you move forward.

Scan it, then defeat it with a combination of Ice Shots and Charged Shots. When you're done, head through to Undercarriage.

Use the lasso to open the gate on the right, then take the elevator down.

Shot Expansion #11

At the bottom of the elevator, you'll see some grating covering a Shot Expansion. Hit it with a missile, then grab the expansion.

Scan the terminal to open the shutter and head through. Do the same with the next one and keep working your way back until you reach the Lava Lake Bridge.

When you're there, hop into Vi-O-La and move into the new opening to reach Volano Heart.

Scan Entry: Phenoros

It's boss time, baby!

Phenoros is a menacing beast, huh? Make sure you scan it, then if you need any help defeating it, check out our guide on How to Beat Phenoros.

Power Suit Upgrade: Psychic Grapple

When you're done with Phenoros, go ahead and grab the Psychic Grapple upgrade.

A Sacred Shrine will appear, so you'll need to use your grapple to reach it. Press 'L' to shoot up to the Grapple Nodes and reach the Shrine. Now look into the light as usual, and move forwards to get the Master Teleporter Key.

Now grapple onto the column to your left to head back up and into Cannon Exhaust.

You're on a timer now, so make your way through the environment, utilising a combination of your grapple and morph ball to weave through the obstacles. When you emerge in the Control Room, approach Armstrong and Duke to initiate a cutscene.

Scan and activate the terminal to your left when the cutscene concludes.

After the next cutscene, you'll emerge back out into Sol Valley, safe and sound.

Shot Expansion #12

Before you leave, drop into the spinner ahead of you and shoot on up to the ledge over on the left. A Shot Expansion will be just below. Meanwhile, you can hop over the gap to scan the Lamorn statue and watch a short cutscene.

While you're out in Sol Valley, be sure to crash into any new Green Energy Crystals that have popped up since your jaunt in Flare Pool.