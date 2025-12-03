After having completed Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on Switch 2, booting the game up on the original Switch was an immediately familiar, if bizarre experience. The game was almost certainly made with Nintendo’s 2017 system in mind from the off given how long it’s been in development, and yet there’s something about playing it on the original Switch that just feels… odd.
Don’t leap to any mad conclusions. It plays very well at a very solid 60fps in both docked and handheld, but after getting used to seeing Viewros in stunning 4K (or an internal resolution approaching it), it’s surprising how much the art direction seems to have been built with this in mind. This also lacks the (excellent) HDR support of the NS2 Edition.
Playing this on Switch 1 when docked feels fine enough, but that crispness, that pop, that ludicrously intricate, high-contrast detail, it’s just a bit fuzzy and pixelly by comparison. I personally feel it’s almost the direct antithesis to Pokémon Legends Z-A, which actually felt as though the art style was more cohesive on the weaker platform. Textures have taken an understandable hit, and models that are further away can look quite smeary, but overall the game still looks good. I just can't help but compare it unfavourably to Switch 2.