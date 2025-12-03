Handheld takes things further down, as you would hopefully have already guessed. Wide shots of Samus when she’s being loaded into the transport cannon thing just don’t look right, as though you’ve somehow mucked up some settings; you can taste the sub-720p-ness. It’s perfectly passable for such aged hardware, but I can’t help but feel that as time went on, the Switch 2 version became the focus. It's safe to say things in the final build aren't the crystal-clear examples we were shown in earlier trailers.

That’s another change you can expect: loading screens. They’re relatively brisk on Switch 2 to the point that Ollie rightfully didn’t feel the need to mention them in our primary review of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, but on Switch 1 you really feel them. Some of them are easily double and even triple the length, which can be a pain if you’re doing a lot of jumping from one area to another in quick succession.

All that being said, the game runs just as smoothly as it does in the Switch 2’s quality mode. I wasn’t able to shake the 60fps target at all, bar perhaps one exception when out in the Sol Valley when I presume some enemy models were loading. It simultaneously feels like it’s pushing the old hardware to its absolute limit, and yet manages to run at 60fps without breaking a sweat.

If Switch 1 is your only means of playing Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, you’re not going to have quite the same experience, but if you’re not looking to upgrade anytime soon and you’re keen to jump into Samus’ latest adventure, it's well worth picking up, as there's a fantastic game to be had. Just keep your visual expectations in check after seeing all that delicious Switch 2 Edition footage.