Welcome to the final section in our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond boss guides.

This is it, folks, the final boss. The big cheese, as Leon Kennedy would say. Naturally, we'll be going up against Sylux, the bounty hunter harbouring an intense hatred for Samus and the Galactic Federation. This fight comprises three phases, the first of which sees you fight alongside your Federation companions.

It's a difficult one, we won't lie. So let's dive right into it.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - How to Beat the Final Boss

Phase One

You'll be fighting side-by-side with your companions for this first phase.

Sylux will be sporting a bunch of tentacles for some reason, so they'll be your primary focus here. Shoot the green orbs at the end of each tentacle. When you've dealt enough damage, you can use the lasso to pull the tentacle off Sylux.

When all tentacles have been removed, you can damage Sylux, so we recommend fully charging your Thunder Shot and locking on to take full advantage of the short time provided.

While you're shooting the tentacles, Sylux will swing them about and shoot projectiles at you, so watch out. All attacks from him will take off a huge chunk of your health if you're hit.

After damaging Sylux, more tentacles will emerge, but initially, they'll be shaped like dragon heads and have elemental powers, just like your Power Beam. You can either shoot these heads to gain health or ammo, or simply wait it out until they turn back into the green orbs.

It's likely your companions will also need healing at various points during this fight. This is almost guaranteed when Sylux breaks out the Thunder dragon heads. They'll use these to unleash a flurry of lightning strikes across the entire arena, downing one or two companions in one go. Approach your companion, press 'X' to enter psychic mode, and hold 'L' to heal

Repeat this process until a cutscene triggers.

Phase Two

The next phase of the fight sees Samus and Sylux hurtling through hyperspace.

Here, you simply need to try and keep him in your sights and keep firing with your Power Beam.

Crucial health drops will emerge from Sylux, so try and grab them by moving through the hyperspace arena. You'll also need to stay on the move to avoid his attacks. These comprise of various projectiles, some shaped like circles and others like spinning batons.

Sylux will also occasionally shoot at you with its standard weapon. Just keep on the move and keep firing. Eventually, the fight will move into phase three.

Phase Three

The final phase takes place on a basic platform in the dark reaches of space. The best way to damage Sylux here is to keep charging up your Thunder Shot.

Sylux will have lots of devastating attacks here. Watch out for the LockJaw, Sylux's equivalent to the morph ball. Sylux will slam into Samus, knocking one of her Energy Tanks to the ground. When this happens, you'll have a split second to grab it before he does. If this does happen, you can boost into Sylux to steal it back.

Occasionally, Sylux will also power up, suspended in mid-air. Your normal weapons won't work here, since they'll be absorbed into his weapon. Instead, use the Control Beam and guide the shot into Sylux.

Sylux will also have standard attacks like shockwaves, melee attacks, and a beam of energy that will lock Samus in place while sapping her health. The aim of the game here is to dodge, dodge, dodge. Dash to the sides whenever you can.

Keep firing with your Charged Thunder Shot when Sylux is in view and you'll eventually emerge triumphant.

Ha, serves Sylux right, huh? If you need any more help with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, then do check out our full walkthrough when you have a chance.