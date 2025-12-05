Welcome back to our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond boss guides! In this section, we'll be covering exactly how to defeat Omega Griever, the menacing guardian found in the depths of The Great Mines.

This thing is no pushover, and it'll absolutely drain your health if you get in the way of its multiple attacks. Just like everything else on Viewros, however, it can be beaten, so let's dive right in and show you the way...

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - How to Beat Omega Griever

Following the introductory cutscene, Omega Griever will start off crawling along the walls circling Samus. You'll want to rapid-fire your Power Beam, aiming slightly ahead of the boss to account for its fast moment. Eventually, it will stagger and you can land a few hits on its weak underbelly.

Omega Griever will then jump onto the ground, slashing at you with its large claws. Dash backwards or to the side when it does this.

When it's grounded, you want to aim for its legs. Focus on just one of them, either the left or the right and keep up the pressure. Eventually, Omega Griever will stumble for a few seconds, leaving a gap underneath its belly for you to morph ball under and drop a bomb.

If you do this right, Omega Griever will be staggered for an extended period, exposing its weak spot. The newly-acquired Super Missile will deal a load of damage here, so focus on firing one first, then follow up with rapid-fire Power Beam shots or Thunder Shots.

When you've cut down its health by a quarter, Omega Griever will jump back onto the wall, unleashing a bunch of health and ammo, but also some standard Maul Grievers and Griever Bombers. Focus on these and take them out quickly. Omega Griever will then resume crawling around on the walls just like before.

When you knock Omega Griever back down, it'll have a few more nasty attacks up its sleeve. It'll smash its claws on the ground to send out a shockwave, so jump over this. Watch out for when it grabs Samus with its tongue. Shoot the tongue before it pulls you in and bites you, as this will deal huge damage. Finally, it'll roll up a big ball of sludge and chuck it at you. If this hits you, you'll have to quickly tap 'A' to escape.

Keep up the pressure, hitting Omega Grievers legs with your weapons, following up with a morph ball bomb, then unleashing a Super Missile into its weak spot. One thing to note is that it if you focus on one leg for most of the fight, it'll cover it with armour during the latter stages, so you'll need to target another.

Finally, when the Griever is nearly down, it'll fall to the ground and expose the Power Suit Upgrade. You'll have no choice but to fall for this nasty trick. Approach the item and the boss will grab you. Fire into its face with missiles and charge shots to escape.

This will be a tough fight, but you'll get there.

Take a breath – you did it. If you need more hints and tips for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, then be sure to check out our full walkthrough.